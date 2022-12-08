Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4326   JP3152790006

INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.

(4326)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-08 am EST
1376.00 JPY   +0.66%
01:03aIntage : 18,704kb
PU
01:03aIntage : 01. Who we are / At a Glance5,872KB
PU
01:03aIntage : 07. Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan1,228KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTAGE : 15. Corporate Data43KB

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022

38

Corporate Data/INTAGE Group

Corporate Data

Company

INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.

Name

Established

March 1960

President and

Noriaki Ishizuka

Representative

Director

Capital

¥2,378.7 million

Net Sales

¥60.2 billion

(Consolidated)

(fiscal year ended June 2022)

Employees

3,135 (As of June 30, 2022)

(Consolidated)

Head Office

INTAGE Akihabara Building, 3

Kanda-Neribeicho,Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo 101- 0022, Japan

TEL: 03-5294-7411

INTAGE Group (As of July 1, 2022)

Domestic Group Companies

Overseas Group Companies

INTAGE Inc.

INTAGE CHINA Inc.

INTAGE RESEARCH Inc.

INTAGE (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

INTAGE QUALIS Inc.

INTAGE VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Research and Innovation Co., Ltd.

INTAGE INDIA Private Limited

dataSpring Inc.

INTAGE SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.

INTAGE Healthcare Inc.

CONSUMER SEARCH HONG KONG LIMITED

KYOWA KIKAKU LTD.

PT. INTAGE INDONESIA

INTAGE Real World Inc.

INTAGE USA Inc.

PLAMED Inc.

dataSpring Korea Inc.

INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE Inc.

dataSpring Global Research USA, Inc.

DataAge Inc.

dataSpring Singapore PTE LTD

Buildsystem Co., Ltd.

dataSpring Philippines, Inc.

NSK Co., Ltd.

DATA SPRING CHINA Inc

INTAGE ASSOCIATES Inc.

Plamed Korea Co., Ltd.

Stock Information (As of June 30, 2022)

Stock

Major Shareholders (As of June 30, 2022)

Authorized Shares

Investment in INTAGE

148,000,000

Name of shareholder

Number of Shares

Shareholding Ratio

Held

(%)

Shares Issued

40,426,000

Number of Shareholders

10,893

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

3,623,900

8.96

(account in trust)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,Ltd. As trustee for

2,600,000

6.43

Retirement Benefit Trust of Eisai Co.,Ltd.

(re-entrusted to Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.)

NIPPON ACTIVE VALUE FUND PLC

2,200,000

5.44

Distribution of Shares

Securities Firms

Treasury Stock

2%

1.8%

Foreign

Individuals and

Companies, Others

Others

25.5%

24.2%

Total

Other

10,893

Financial

Corporations

shareholders

Institutions

11.5%

35%

INTAGE Group Employees' Stockholding

2,050,277

5.07

Association

Saitama Resona Bank, Ltd.

1,870,000

4.62

Hoei Jitsugyo Co., Ltd.

1,820,000

4.50

Daiei Real Estate & Development Co., Ltd.

1,450,000

3.58

EARLE 1927 LLC

1,450,000

3.58

The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company

1,400,000

3.46

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (account in trust)

1,372,114

3.39

Note: Percentage of shares held is calculated after deducting treasury stock (733,571 shares)

Stock Price and Trading Volume Stock price of INTAGE HOLDINGS (left scale) Trading volume (right scale)

(Yen)

(Shares)

2,000

5,000,000

1,600

4,000,000

1,200

3,000,000

800

2,000,000

400

1,000,000

0

0

2020

2021

2022

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Disclaimer

Intage Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 62 790 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2023 4 020 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 52 483 M 384 M 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 135
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 367,00 JPY
Average target price 1 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noriaki Ishizuka Director & Deputy GM-Sales
Kenji Iketani Manager-Business Administration
Sonore Sugawa Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shinobu Aiba Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Shizue Kishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-22.92%384
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.78%16 425
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.3.28%15 524
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.61%13 259
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.29%12 697
WPP PLC-24.93%11 187