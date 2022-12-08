INTAGE : 15. Corporate Data43KB
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
38
Corporate Data/INTAGE Group
Corporate Data
Company
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
Name
Established
March 1960
President and
Noriaki Ishizuka
Representative
Director
Capital
¥2,378.7 million
Net Sales
¥60.2 billion
(Consolidated)
(fiscal year ended June 2022)
Employees
3,135 (As of June 30, 2022)
(Consolidated)
Head Office
INTAGE Akihabara Building, 3
Kanda-Neribeicho,Chiyoda-ku,
Tokyo 101- 0022, Japan
TEL: 03-5294-7411
INTAGE Group (As of July 1, 2022)
Domestic Group Companies
Overseas Group Companies
INTAGE Inc.
INTAGE CHINA Inc.
INTAGE RESEARCH Inc.
INTAGE (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
INTAGE QUALIS Inc.
INTAGE VIETNAM LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Research and Innovation Co., Ltd.
INTAGE INDIA Private Limited
dataSpring Inc.
INTAGE SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.
INTAGE Healthcare Inc.
CONSUMER SEARCH HONG KONG LIMITED
KYOWA KIKAKU LTD.
PT. INTAGE INDONESIA
INTAGE Real World Inc.
INTAGE USA Inc.
PLAMED Inc.
dataSpring Korea Inc.
INTAGE TECHNOSPHERE Inc.
dataSpring Global Research USA, Inc.
DataAge Inc.
dataSpring Singapore PTE LTD
Buildsystem Co., Ltd.
dataSpring Philippines, Inc.
NSK Co., Ltd.
DATA SPRING CHINA Inc
INTAGE ASSOCIATES Inc.
Plamed Korea Co., Ltd.
Stock Information (As of June 30, 2022)
Stock
Major Shareholders (As of June 30, 2022)
Authorized Shares
Investment in INTAGE
148,000,000
Name of shareholder
Number of Shares
Shareholding Ratio
Held
(%)
Shares Issued
40,426,000
Number of Shareholders
10,893
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
3,623,900
8.96
(account in trust)
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,Ltd. As trustee for
2,600,000
6.43
Retirement Benefit Trust of Eisai Co.,Ltd.
(re-entrusted to Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.)
NIPPON ACTIVE VALUE FUND PLC
2,200,000
5.44
Distribution of Shares
Securities Firms
Treasury Stock
2
%
1.8
%
Foreign
Individuals and
Companies, Others
Others
25.5
%
24.2
%
Total
Other
10,893
Financial
Corporations
shareholders
Institutions
11.5
%
35
%
INTAGE Group Employees' Stockholding
2,050,277
5.07
Association
Saitama Resona Bank, Ltd.
1,870,000
4.62
Hoei Jitsugyo Co., Ltd.
1,820,000
4.50
Daiei Real Estate & Development Co., Ltd.
1,450,000
3.58
EARLE 1927 LLC
1,450,000
3.58
The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company
1,400,000
3.46
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (account in trust)
1,372,114
3.39
Note: Percentage of shares held is calculated after deducting treasury stock (733,571 shares)
Stock Price and Trading Volume Stock price of INTAGE HOLDINGS (left scale) Trading volume (right scale)
(Yen)
(Shares)
2,000
5,000,000
1,600
4,000,000
1,200
3,000,000
800
2,000,000
400
1,000,000
0
0
2020
2021
2022
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Sales 2023
62 790 M
459 M
459 M
Net income 2023
4 020 M
29,4 M
29,4 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
12,7x
Yield 2023
3,15%
Capitalization
52 483 M
384 M
384 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
3 135
Free-Float
66,5%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1 367,00 JPY
Average target price
1 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
9,73%
