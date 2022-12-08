INTAGE : 18,704KB

to create a prosperous society of limitless possibilities.
Changes by consumers, changes by customers, and sustainability
Since 1960, when INTAGE was established, the Company and its group companies have developed by emphasizing strength in collecting, processing and analyzing data, and giving information value for customers. Through activities in support of both marketing and the business strategies of customers (especially those in manufacturing), we also contribute to benefits for consumers and other ultimate end-users. This is our mission.
In addition to the prolonged impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, the impact of higher prices of raw materials and crude oil on corporate economic activities and households remains uncertain, and consumers' lifestyles, attitudes, values, and purchasing behavior are also changing. In such an environment, we have started the final year of the INTAGE Group's 13th Medium-Term Management Plan. We will continue to evolve by steadily remained attuned to such changes in customers and consumers, and by aiming to be deeply involved and work hand in glove with customers to solve their business issues and aid their decision-making, and contributing to business creation and transformation. We can do this by utilizing the data which is our source of strength.
At a Glance
Customers in Panel
Survey2
Approx.
400
companies
(Fiscal June 2022)
Consolidated Net Sales
¥ 60.2
billion
29 years of sales
increases1
(Fiscal June 2022)
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
02
Expansion of Overseas
Mighty Monitor®
Operations
11Countries
(Internet Survey
Rate of Female
Access Panel3
Managers5
Monitor)
3.88
and Regions4
24.7%
million
(June 30, 2022)
(October 2022)
1: Used net sales of ¥56.2 billion for thefiscal year endedJune 2020, an irregular 15-month term due to a change in the fiscal year end.
2: The number of customers with a routine contract for panel surveys (SRI+®and SCI®) of INTAGE and INTAGE Healthcare
3: The number of monitorswho completed a research project or updated their profiledata within the last 12 months
4: China, South Korea, HongKong, Macao, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Singapore,Indonesia and the Philippines in Asia, and the United States
1963 Adopted the IBM 1401 and started building infrastructure as an integrated information company
1964 Launched SCI®
(nationwide individual consumer panel research)
1965 Launched the data entry business
1973 Completed construction of company headquarters in Hibarigaoka (Tokyo)
1977 Launched SLI
(nationwide female consumer panel research)
Integrated to the SRI+ (nationwide retail store tracking research) in July 2021
1980 Launched the POS project
1987 Net sales surpassed ¥10 billion
1992 Started implementation of the SCI Scanning System
1994 Launched the SRI®
(nationwide retail store tracking research)
1996 MRS Co., Ltd. (currently INTAGE RESEARCH Inc.) became a subsidiary through capital participation
1999 Opened a Shanghai office as a foothold for overseas bases
19
Sales
exceeding
¥10 billion
Maintained sales in three business
areas of research, systems, and input
in the midst of a management crisis.
Launch of
Restructured the Company with the
systems business and POS projects.
the panel
survey
1960
1965
1970
1975
1980
1985
1990
INTAGE GROUP REPORT 2022
04
2010s
2010
March 2010 Celebrated the 50th anniversary
0
2012
Acquired The Medical Information Research Institute, Inc.
(now INTAGE Real World Inc.)
2
2013
Transformed into a holding company.
Established INTAGE SINGAPORE Private Limited
Acquired CONSUMER SEARCH HONG KONG LIMITED (CSG)
2016
Established INTAGE Open Innovation Investment
Consolidated Net Sales
¥60.2billion
Limited Partnership
2017
Established INTAGE USA Inc.
2018
Acquired Buildsystem Co., Ltd., Acquired KYOWA
Sales growth for 29
KIKAKU LTD and NSK Co., Ltd.
consecutive years
2020
dataSpring Inc. became a subsidiary
2000s
Operating income
2021
Acquired Research and Innovation Co., Ltd.
¥4.6billion
2000
Acquired IBRD Japan Corporation (now INTAGE Healthcare Inc.)
Operating margin 7.7%
¥billion
and entered into the contract research organization (CRO) business
ROE
2001
Renamed to INTAGE Inc. Listed on the JASDAQ stock exchange.
%
70
2002
Officially started Internet-based business
11.3
Established INTAGE CHINA Inc. Entered into the Asian market
2005
Fiscal June 2022
Relocated Head Office to Akihabara, Tokyo
Announcement
2007
Acquired TM Marketing Inc. (now INTAGE Healthcare Inc.) and
of
officially started ethical pharmaceutical research
DECLARATION
60
2008
Established INTAGE (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
TO ACHIEVE
as the second business base in Asia
THE SDGs
Announcement
of THE INTAGE
GROUP WAY
00 2
50
Move to
holding company structure
40
Company
30
name
change and
public listing
20
Established the foundation for marketing research by transforming panel survey and enhancing system construction in the advent of the Internet era.
Expanding the scope of business via active investment and M&As in the area of data utilization
10
Accelerating growth through global expansion centered on Asia, expansion of health care business, and promotion of data business.
0
1995
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
(FY)
Fiscal 2019 is an irregular 15-month term (from April 2019 to June 2020) due to a change in the fiscal year end. Used net sales of ¥56.2 billion for a 12-month period (from April 2019 to March 2020) in the graph, instead of net sales of ¥66.8 billion for the 15-month term.
