November 17, 2023 Company Name: INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. Name of Representative: Noriaki Ishizuka, President and Representative Director Securities Code: 4326 (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Toru Takeuchi, Director (Tel: +81-3-5294-7411)

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

as Restricted Stock Compensation

INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that payment procedures for the disposition of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 19, 2023, have been completed today. Details are as follows. For more details about this matter, please refer to the "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" released on October 19, 2023.

Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Shares