November 17, 2023

Company Name:

INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.

Name of Representative:

Noriaki Ishizuka, President and Representative Director

Securities Code:

4326 (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Toru Takeuchi, Director (Tel: +81-3-5294-7411)

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

as Restricted Stock Compensation

INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that payment procedures for the disposition of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 19, 2023, have been completed today. Details are as follows. For more details about this matter, please refer to the "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" released on October 19, 2023.

Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Shares

(1)

Type and

number of

40,800 shares of common stock of the Company

shares to be disposed of

(2)

Disposition price

1,827 yen per share

(3)

Total disposition amount

74,541,600 yen

(4)

Allottees,

number

Five Directors of the Company (excluding Outside Directors and Directors

thereof, and number of

who are the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

shares to be disposed of

31,200 shares

Three Executive Officers (excluding Executive Officers who have an

employment contract with the Company) who do not serve concurrently as

Directors of the Company

9,600 shares

(5)

Disposition date

November 17, 2023

