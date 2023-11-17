INTAGE : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares124KB
November 17, 2023 at 01:42 am EST
November 17, 2023
Company Name:
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
Name of Representative:
Noriaki Ishizuka, President and Representative Director
Securities Code:
4326 (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Toru Takeuchi, Director (Tel: +81-3-5294-7411)
Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares
as Restricted Stock Compensation
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that payment procedures for the disposition of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 19, 2023, have been completed today. Details are as follows. For more details about this matter, please refer to the "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" released on October 19, 2023.
Overview of the Disposal of Treasury Shares
(1)
Type and
number of
40,800 shares of common stock of the Company
shares to be disposed of
(2)
Disposition price
1,827 yen per share
(3)
Total disposition amount
74,541,600 yen
(4)
Allottees,
number
Five Directors of the Company (excluding Outside Directors and Directors
thereof, and number of
who are the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
shares to be disposed of
31,200 shares
Three Executive Officers (excluding Executive Officers who have an
employment contract with the Company) who do not serve concurrently as
Directors of the Company
9,600 shares
(5)
Disposition date
November 17, 2023
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc., formerly INTAGE Inc., is a provider of marketing research and consulting services. The Market Research and Consulting segment is engaged in marketing research operations, including customer panel research, retail shop panel research and other research activities; customized research services, including Internet research, mail survey, visiting interview survey and qualitative research, as well as the provision of related consulting services. The System Solution segment is engaged in the development and sale of software, the operation of systems and data centers, and the provision of various related consulting services. The Drug Development Support segment is engaged in the contract research organization (CRO) business. As of March 31, 2014, the Company had 24 subsidiaries and one associated company.