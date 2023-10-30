INTAGE : Notice of the Record Date for an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders87KB
October 29, 2023 at 11:51 pm EDT
October 30, 2023
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc.
Noriaki Ishizuka, President and Representative
Director
4326 (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Toru Takeuchi, Director
(Tel: +81-3-5294-7411)
Notice of the Record Date for an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held on October 26, 2023, its Board of Directors resolved to set the record date for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders") that is to be held in mid to late December 2023. Details are as follows.
1. Record date and other information for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
To finalize shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders, the record date shall be determined as Friday, November 10, 2023, and shareholders whose names are listed or recorded in the last register of shareholders as of that date shall be considered as shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights.
Record date
Friday, November 10, 2023
Date of public notice
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Method of giving public notices
Electronic public notice (Posting on the Company's website)
https://www.intageholdings.co.jp/ir/
Scheduled date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Mid to late December 2023 (Plan)
Agenda items for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The agenda items for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be the election of a Director (who is not an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) and the election of a Director who serves as an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member. The agenda items will be referred to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders under the agreement on the capital and business alliance with NTT DOCOMO, INC. concluded on September 6, 2023.
The details of the agenda items for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the details of the meeting, including the date and venue of the meeting, will be announced immediately after they are determined at a meeting of the Board of Directors.
INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc., formerly INTAGE Inc., is a provider of marketing research and consulting services. The Market Research and Consulting segment is engaged in marketing research operations, including customer panel research, retail shop panel research and other research activities; customized research services, including Internet research, mail survey, visiting interview survey and qualitative research, as well as the provision of related consulting services. The System Solution segment is engaged in the development and sale of software, the operation of systems and data centers, and the provision of various related consulting services. The Drug Development Support segment is engaged in the contract research organization (CRO) business. As of March 31, 2014, the Company had 24 subsidiaries and one associated company.