October 30, 2023 Company Name: INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. Name of Noriaki Ishizuka, President and Representative Representative: Director Securities Code: 4326 (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Toru Takeuchi, Director (Tel: +81-3-5294-7411)

Notice of the Record Date for an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

INTAGE HOLDINGS Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held on October 26, 2023, its Board of Directors resolved to set the record date for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders") that is to be held in mid to late December 2023. Details are as follows.

1. Record date and other information for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

To finalize shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders, the record date shall be determined as Friday, November 10, 2023, and shareholders whose names are listed or recorded in the last register of shareholders as of that date shall be considered as shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights.

(1) Record date Friday, November 10, 2023 (2) Date of public notice Thursday, October 26, 2023 (3) Method of giving public notices Electronic public notice (Posting on the Company's website) https://www.intageholdings.co.jp/ir/

Scheduled date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Mid to late December 2023 (Plan) Agenda items for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The agenda items for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be the election of a Director (who is not an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) and the election of a Director who serves as an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member. The agenda items will be referred to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders under the agreement on the capital and business alliance with NTT DOCOMO, INC. concluded on September 6, 2023.

The details of the agenda items for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the details of the meeting, including the date and venue of the meeting, will be announced immediately after they are determined at a meeting of the Board of Directors.

