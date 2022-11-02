Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intapp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTA   US45827U1097

INTAPP, INC.

(INTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
22.38 USD   -0.36%
09:04aDealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology at the Private Equity Wire US Awards 2022
GL
09:03aDealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology at the Private Equity Wire US Awards 2022
AQ
10/25Kreston Reeves selects OnePlace Collaboration & Content for engagement-centric document management
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology at the Private Equity Wire US Awards 2022

11/02/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deal and pipeline management platform recognized for enabling private equity professionals to better source and originate deals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industries, today announced that its DealCloud platform has been named the winner of a 2022 Private Equity Wire US Award in the category of Best Deal Origination Technology. Chosen by industry voters, the awards recognize excellence among U.S.-based fund managers and service providers, highlighting the achievements of leaders and innovators in a dynamic industry.

Service provider category nominees were selected through a pre-poll of more than 100 general partners and industry influencers. This year, DealCloud was also shortlisted in three additional categories: Best Fundraising Solution, Best Investor Relations Technology, and Best Secure Work-Flow Management Solutions. More than 21,000 Private Equity Wire readers voted to choose the winners.

“We’re honored that the readers of Private Equity Wire voted us their favorite deal origination technology,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “It is strong validation of DealCloud’s ability to help firms effectively and efficiently source and originate deals from any location — a necessity in this increasingly competitive marketplace.”

DealCloud provides a single source of truth to help professionals manage relationships, execute deals, and easily connect with external solutions and third-party data providers. DealCloud layers integrated deal, relationship, marketing, and compliance solutions alongside the ability to easily connect to external systems and third-party data providers to unify the entire deal lifecycle from strategy through origination and execution. With DealCloud, Investors and advisors can react faster, make better decisions, strengthen and leverage relationships, and execute complex transactions.

To learn how DealCloud helps firms successfully source and close deals, and achieve long-term success, visit dealcloud.com/solutions/business-development.

About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We help professional and financial services firms better connect their people, processes, and data through AI-powered software solutions. Trusted by more than 2,100 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers an end-to-end solution purpose-built to help modernize these firms. Intapp facilitates greater team collaboration, digitizes complex workflows to optimize deal and engagement execution, and leverages proprietary AI to help nurture relationships and originate new business. Intapp helps firms increase profitability and investment returns, operate more efficiently, and better manage risk and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.

Contact: 

Ali Robinson
ali.robinson@intapp.com 


All news about INTAPP, INC.
09:04aDealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology at the Private Equity Wire US Awards 20..
GL
09:03aDealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology at the Private Equity Wire US Awards 20..
AQ
10/25Kreston Reeves selects OnePlace Collaboration & Content for engagement-centric document..
GL
10/25Kreston Reeves selects OnePlace Collaboration & Content for engagement-centric document..
AQ
10/24Intapp to announce fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on November 7, 2022
GL
10/24Intapp to announce fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on November 7, 2022
AQ
10/14Intapp : Legal Dive – How law firms are helping GCs transform in-house operations
PU
09/29Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
09/21Intapp, Equilar to Collaborate to Support Relationship Intelligence, Business Developme..
MT
09/21Intapp : and Equilar partner￼￼
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 327 M - -
Net income 2023 -84,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 72,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 409 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
EV / Sales 2024 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 946
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart INTAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intapp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,38 $
Average target price 24,38 $
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Hall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Tacone President
Stephen I. Robertson Chief Financial Officer
Don Coleman Chief Operating Officer
Nigel Riley General Manager-Risk & Compliance Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAPP, INC.-11.05%1 409
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.58%207 901
SAP SE-22.41%106 744
SERVICENOW INC.-35.52%84 388
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.95%30 608
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-17.46%19 091