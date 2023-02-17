Intapp : Law360 Pulse – Early 2023 mergers indicate mid-law interest in combos

Guy Adams, VP of the Legal Industry Group at Intapp, spoke with Law360 reporter Emma Cueto for her article on the recent uptick of combination activity specifically amongst midsize, regional, and boutique firms. In the article, Guy asserted:

"There's a lot of pent-up strategy. Firms have had a lot of thoughts about things that they wanted to do, and then the last two or three years happened and all those thoughts were put on the back burner. … I think firms are returning back to strategy and planning."

Law360 Pulse - February 16, 2023

Early 2023 mergers indicate mid-law interest in combos