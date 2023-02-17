Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intapp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTA   US45827U1097

INTAPP, INC.

(INTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:53:07 2023-02-17 pm EST
38.72 USD   +0.56%
12:36pIntapp : Law360 Pulse – Early 2023 mergers indicate mid-law interest in combos
PU
02/14Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
02/13DealCloud selected by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum as a top influencer in commercial real estate technology
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intapp : Law360 Pulse – Early 2023 mergers indicate mid-law interest in combos

02/17/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guy Adams, VP of the Legal Industry Group at Intapp, spoke with Law360 reporter Emma Cueto for her article on the recent uptick of combination activity specifically amongst midsize, regional, and boutique firms. In the article, Guy asserted:

"There's a lot of pent-up strategy. Firms have had a lot of thoughts about things that they wanted to do, and then the last two or three years happened and all those thoughts were put on the back burner. … I think firms are returning back to strategy and planning."

Law360 Pulse - February 16, 2023

Early 2023 mergers indicate mid-law interest in combos

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intapp Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 17:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTAPP, INC.
12:36pIntapp : Law360 Pulse – Early 2023 mergers indicate mid-law interest in combos
PU
02/14Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
02/13DealCloud selected by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum as a top influencer in commercial real ..
GL
02/10Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
02/08INTAPP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/07Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Intapp to $38 From $32, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/07JPMorgan Adjusts Intapp's Price Target to $34 From $29, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
02/07Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Intapp to $34 From $25, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
02/07Piper Sandler Raises Price Target on Intapp to $34 From $26, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
02/07Credit Suisse Raises Intapp's Price Target to $40 From $33, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 343 M - -
Net income 2023 -81,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 77,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 454 M 2 454 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,93x
EV / Sales 2024 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 946
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart INTAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intapp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,50 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target -6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Hall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Tacone President
Stephen I. Robertson Chief Financial Officer
Don Coleman Chief Operating Officer
Nigel Riley General Manager-Risk & Compliance Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAPP, INC.54.37%2 454
ORACLE CORPORATION8.07%236 515
SAP SE15.16%138 017
SERVICENOW INC.16.85%92 099
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.86%37 262
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-0.92%17 791