GL
AQ
Intapp and ComplySci partner to streamline firm and personal conflict clearance operations

01/10/2023 | 09:02am EST
Integrated solution for the professional and financial services industry improves visibility into potential conflicts at the firm and individual levels

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with ComplySci, a COMPLY company and the leading provider of regulatory compliance technology for the financial services sector. Intapp and ComplySci’s partnership will deliver an integrated and comprehensive firm and personal conflicts clearance solution to clients.

The integration aligns ComplySci’s ability to record, monitor, and report on employee personal trading activities with DealCloud and Intapp Conflicts, allowing compliance teams to pinpoint firm and individual-based conflicts, record actions, and document resolutions. Key benefits for professional and financial services firms include:

  • Holistic search functionality across integrated personal and team conflicts, sanctions, and control room data, reducing the potential for missed conflicts or improper activities
  • A comprehensive history and audit trail of conflict checks, which is easy to pull for regulators and reduces the risk of penalties
  • A configurable system that searches a firm's complex transactions to ensure proper conflict checks and approvals
  • Streamlined requests for conflict checks to increase efficiency, improve user experience, and provide deeper visibility into checks, statuses, and next steps

“Firms are increasingly incorporating staffing checks into their transactional conflicts checking process. Tracking of employee activities — such as personal trading, private investments, and political donations — can be a challenge to manage through manual processes, opening the firm up to significant operational risk and even penalties,” said Nigel Riley, General Manager of Risk and Compliance Solutions at Intapp. “The partnership between Intapp and ComplySci improves visibility for compliance teams by automating the personal conflicts of interest checking process alongside the firm-level conflicts checking process.”

“We are extremely excited to announce our latest innovative partnership as it further enhances ComplySci’s proactive ability to track employee activity against a firm’s code of ethics with Intapp’s unique risk management capabilities,” said Eric White, President at COMPLY. “COMPLY’s portfolio of firms is committed to providing comprehensive compliance technology, consulting, and education solutions to the financial services sector. With Intapp, we further our commitment to creating a robust compliance ecosystem, which brings together best-in-breed solutions for seamless interoperability and reporting. These integrations allow our clients to identify potential issues related to personal trading, private investments, conflicts of interest, outside business affiliation, gifts and entertainment, and much more.”

About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,150 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About ComplySci
ComplySci, a COMPLY company, believes advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. Built for institutional investors, including some of the world’s largest financial institutions, private equity firms, and hedge funds, ComplySci’s scalable and sophisticated platform helps our clients stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. Our regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage, and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations.

ComplySci is part of the COMPLY portfolio of firms, which includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, NRS and illumis. Learn more at complysci.com.

Media Contact:
Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director, Intapp
press@intapp.com
678-909-0703


