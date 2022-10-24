Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intapp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTA   US45827U1097

INTAPP, INC.

(INTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
21.19 USD   +1.63%
05:00aIntapp to announce fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on November 7, 2022
AQ
10/14Intapp : Legal Dive – How law firms are helping GCs transform in-house operations
PU
09/29Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intapp to announce fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on November 7, 2022

10/24/2022 | 05:01am EDT
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc.,(Nasdaq: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, will report fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on November 7, 2022. On that day, management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast as follows:

What: Intapp fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings webcast

When: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live webcast: Investors | Intapp, Inc.

Replay: An archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the “news and events” section of the company’s investor relations website at Investors | Intapp, Inc. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,100 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Investor contact 

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com

Media contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
ali.robinson@intapp.com


