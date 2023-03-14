Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intapp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTA   US45827U1097

INTAPP, INC.

(INTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
38.82 USD   +0.23%
09:06aPractus selects Intapp to deliver risk and compliance solutions in the cloud
GL
09:05aPractus selects Intapp to deliver risk and compliance solutions in the cloud
AQ
03/09DealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology and Best Secure Workflow Management Provider at the 2023 Private Equity Wire European Awards
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Practus selects Intapp to deliver risk and compliance solutions in the cloud

03/14/2023 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Globally distributed law firm will centralize and systematize its conflicts clearance process using Microsoft Azure-based Intapp Conflicts

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that virtual law firm Practus, LLP has selected Intapp Risk & Compliance, delivered in the Microsoft Azure Cloud, as its risk management and compliance suite.

The Intapp Risk & Compliance cloud suite helps professionals quickly and thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout the client lifecycle. As a part of this suite, Practus will use Intapp Conflicts to implement a centralized, AI-driven approach to ensuring all ethical, business, and subject-matter conflicts are addressed quickly and confidently.

“As a virtual law firm where our professionals can be located anywhere, we rely on technology to improve communication, responsiveness, and operations — but also to drive innovation,” said John Lively, Managing Partner and Founder of Practus. “Moving to Intapp Conflicts on Microsoft Azure will accelerate, strengthen, and simplify our internal processes. We believe Intapp is the best provider of technology solutions in this space. Partnering with Intapp will not only allow our clients to benefit from the efficiencies we gain, but also enable our attorneys to maximize the time spent delivering the highest levels of representation that our clients depend on.”

Intapp Conflicts will serve as a stable platform upon which Practus can manage their complex conflicts-checking process. The cloud-based solution will eliminate manual conflicts checking by the firm’s distributed staff, and leverage AI and predictive modeling to accelerate and manage the conflicts resolution and mitigation process.

Deployment on Microsoft Azure aligns with Practus’s technology strategy, which focuses on cloud-based firm management, and ensures:

  • Consistent, reliable, and secure global access across devices to meet the needs of a dispersed workforce
  • The elimination of infrastructure overhead and on-premises maintenance, reducing IT expenses and ownership costs
  • Automatic and continuous updates guaranteeing the latest functionality, eliminating the need for manual upgrades
  • A security posture that exceeds common regulatory requirements while letting firms retain control over data access

“We are excited to be working with Practus to enhance their already collaborative, innovative, and consultative firm culture with conflict clearance capabilities they can depend on,” said Nigel Riley, General Manager of Intapp Risk and Compliance Solutions. “Intapp Conflicts cloud is the first step in the firm’s strategic approach to building a unified technology backbone for operations, freeing firm leadership to focus on client service.”

About Intapp 
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,200 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Practus
Practus, LLP is a full scale virtual law firm operating in the U.S. and Argentina. Since our 2018 inception, we’ve been reshaping the way quality legal services are delivered and consumed for corporate, commercial and personal matters.

With a hybrid model adaptive for attorneys and clients, we continue to grow in scale and reach. Today we offer over 25 full service practice areas with a global network of over 40 partner-level attorneys.

Practus is a modern law firm offering an innovative perspective with cost effective solutions from top tier attorneys.

Contact

Intapp
Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director, Intapp
press@intapp.com
678-909-0703 


All news about INTAPP, INC.
09:06aPractus selects Intapp to deliver risk and compliance solutions in the cloud
GL
09:05aPractus selects Intapp to deliver risk and compliance solutions in the cloud
AQ
03/09DealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology and Best Secure Workflow Management Pro..
GL
03/09DealCloud wins Best Deal Origination Technology and Best Secure Workflow Management Pro..
AQ
03/01Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
02/24Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
02/23Intapp, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
02/23Intapp, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
02/17Intapp : Law360 Pulse – Early 2023 mergers indicate mid-law interest in combos
PU
02/14Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 343 M - -
Net income 2023 -81,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 77,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 475 M 2 475 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,99x
EV / Sales 2024 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 946
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart INTAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intapp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,82 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Hall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Tacone President
Stephen I. Robertson Chief Financial Officer
Don Coleman Chief Operating Officer
Nigel Riley General Manager-Risk & Compliance Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAPP, INC.55.65%2 475
ORACLE CORPORATION3.90%229 294
SAP SE11.24%134 225
SERVICENOW, INC.6.87%84 231
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.9.27%35 717
HUBSPOT, INC.31.22%18 739