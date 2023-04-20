Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intapp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTA   US45827U1097

INTAPP, INC.

(INTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
45.48 USD   -1.64%
09:06aSeamless deal-to-portfolio analysis now available in DealCloud platform through new partnership with Untap
GL
09:05aSeamless deal-to-portfolio analysis now available in DealCloud platform through new partnership with Untap
AQ
04/12Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seamless deal-to-portfolio analysis now available in DealCloud platform through new partnership with Untap

04/20/2023 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New partnership provides native access to Untap portfolio monitoring, value creation, and ESG control within DealCloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with Untap enabling investors to visualize reports and analysis of portfolio performance directly within DealCloud.

Through this partnership, Intapp clients using Untap’s portfolio management solution can now directly access their portfolio performance data within DealCloud. Untap’s integration with DealCloud addresses core needs for middle-office investor operations, including:

  • Streamlined financial data acquisition from portfolio companies. Powerful data collection technology extracts information from spreadsheets or directly from portfolio companies’ ERP systems.
  • Proactive value creation and ESG planning. Highly configurable playbooks and KPI libraries, with built-in ESG planning considerations, let users create and track progress against value creation plans.
  • Advanced analytics and automated LP reporting. Working as part of the suite or stand-alone, Untap consolidates data from different sources to automate the production of quarterly investor reports and offers a powerful AI assistant that streamlines responses to ad hoc investor requests.

“Today’s investor needs integrated technology solutions that allows them to move seamlessly from deal execution to portfolio management,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Untap to help investors analyze portfolio performance directly in their day-to-day deal management platform.”

“Our collaboration with DealCloud offers investors a combination of best-of-breed solutions that work seamlessly together to deliver value,” said Juan Manrique, Founder and CEO of Untap. “Integrating DealCloud’s unparalleled front-office capabilities with Untap’s innovative middle-office functionality offers midmarket investors a perfect solution for their entire digital strategy.”

About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,200 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Untap:
Untap Software, a portfolio company of Nucleus DNA, is the next-generation solution for portfolio management in private capital markets. Untap is designed to help private capital funds manage their investments in the most proactive and data-driven ways. From the collection of financial and operational KPIs to the monitoring of strategic initiatives, ESG objectives, and automated LP quarterly reports, Untap is built around the new digital requirements of the most successful General Partners. For more information, visit www.untap.pe.

Contact

Intapp
Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director, Intapp
press@intapp.com
678-909-0703


All news about INTAPP, INC.
09:06aSeamless deal-to-portfolio analysis now available in DealCloud platform through new par..
GL
09:05aSeamless deal-to-portfolio analysis now available in DealCloud platform through new par..
AQ
04/12Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
04/10Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
04/04Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
04/04Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
03/31Insider Sell: Intapp
MT
03/30Intapp's DealCloud Platform Picked by Benesch for Client Relationship Management
MT
03/30Benesch selects Intapp to strengthen client relationship management
GL
03/30Benesch selects Intapp to strengthen client relationship management
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTAPP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 343 M - -
Net income 2023 -81,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 77,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -35,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 899 M 2 899 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,23x
EV / Sales 2024 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 946
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart INTAPP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intapp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTAPP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 45,48 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Hall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Tacone President
Stephen I. Robertson Chief Financial Officer
Don Coleman Chief Operating Officer
Nigel Riley General Manager-Risk & Compliance Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTAPP, INC.82.36%2 899
ORACLE CORPORATION18.02%258 668
SAP SE20.37%148 426
SERVICENOW, INC.22.49%96 897
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.05%41 046
HUBSPOT, INC.43.45%20 709
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer