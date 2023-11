Intec Capital Limited is an India-based non-banking finance company. The Company operates in providing loans and finance segment in India. The Company provides machinery loans to small and medium enterprises (SME) customers. Its loans include business loan offering unsecured loans to SMEs, corporate and others; mortgage loan offering loans against collateral security of plant and machinery; and commercial loan offering loans against property. It offers term loans to help SMEs to acquire machines and equipment for starting/expanding a business or industrial unit.

Sector Corporate Financial Services