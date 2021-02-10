From Tragedy to Triumph: Jalen Richardson

On Memorial Day Weekend in 2016, Jalen Richardson, a 20-year-old Georgia Army National Guardsman, headed downtown on his blue and white Suzuki GSX motorcycle for a quick bite to eat with friends. Out of nowhere, another motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed into Jalen. The accident sent Jalen and his bike sliding, rupturing the Suzuki's gas tank. Gas spilled onto the road and onto Jalen before exploding and shooting flames 20 feet into the air.





As he was rushed to the Grady Memorial Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center and into surgery, Jalen had a moment with his mother. "Oh ma, they're just going to put a couple of Band-Aids on me. I'll be all right," he told her. Two months later, he woke from a coma with his left forearm amputated and his body covered in burns. The pain was excruciating.





Dr. Juvonda Hodge, assistant medical director at Emory University's Grady Memorial Hospital Burn Center, pushed Jalen towards recovery, even when he wanted to give up. As part of his treatment, she used Integra Dermal Regeneration Template, which consists of two layers: a thin silicone film to protect the wound from infection and control both heat and moisture loss and a porous inner layer acts as a scaffold for regenerating dermal skin cells. Once dermal skin has regenerated, the silicone outer layer is removed and replaced with a thin epidermal skin graft.





"You have to have a good foundation is what I always say," Dr. Hodge says. "Integra gives you a great foundation to start grafting on top of that." Three years after the injury, she is impressed with the lack of hypertrophic scars on Jalen and that the new skin is pliable.





Jalen is now back with his unit of the Georgia National Guard. In September 2020, he was named the 78th Aviation Troop Command's "Soldier of the Year."