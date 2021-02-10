Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation    IART

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(IART)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

From Tragedy to Triumph: Jalen Richardson

02/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
On Memorial Day Weekend in 2016, Jalen Richardson, a 20-year-old Georgia Army National Guardsman, headed downtown on his blue and white Suzuki GSX motorcycle for a quick bite to eat with friends. Out of nowhere, another motorcyclist lost control of his bike and crashed into Jalen. The accident sent Jalen and his bike sliding, rupturing the Suzuki's gas tank. Gas spilled onto the road and onto Jalen before exploding and shooting flames 20 feet into the air.

As he was rushed to the Grady Memorial Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center and into surgery, Jalen had a moment with his mother. "Oh ma, they're just going to put a couple of Band-Aids on me. I'll be all right," he told her. Two months later, he woke from a coma with his left forearm amputated and his body covered in burns. The pain was excruciating.

Dr. Juvonda Hodge, assistant medical director at Emory University's Grady Memorial Hospital Burn Center, pushed Jalen towards recovery, even when he wanted to give up. As part of his treatment, she used Integra Dermal Regeneration Template, which consists of two layers: a thin silicone film to protect the wound from infection and control both heat and moisture loss and a porous inner layer acts as a scaffold for regenerating dermal skin cells. Once dermal skin has regenerated, the silicone outer layer is removed and replaced with a thin epidermal skin graft.

"You have to have a good foundation is what I always say," Dr. Hodge says. "Integra gives you a great foundation to start grafting on top of that." Three years after the injury, she is impressed with the lack of hypertrophic scars on Jalen and that the new skin is pliable.

Jalen is now back with his unit of the Georgia National Guard. In September 2020, he was named the 78th Aviation Troop Command's "Soldier of the Year."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
06:04aFROM TRAGEDY TO TRIUMPH : Jalen Richardson
PU
01/29INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : Codman Specialty Surgical Launches New Digital Customer R..
PU
01/20INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/20Integra LifeSciences Completes the Acquisition of ACell, Inc.
GL
01/15INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Integra LifeSciences Holdings..
MT
01/14INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : Reports Preliminary Q4 Revenue Just Below Street View
MT
01/14INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
01/14Integra LifeSciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 ..
GL
01/07INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : Credit Suisse Adjusts Integra LifeSciences Holdings' Pric..
MT
01/04SMITH & NEPHEW : Completes $240 Million Acquisition of Integra LifeSciences' Ext..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 369 M - -
Net income 2020 62,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 93,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 811 M 5 811 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,05x
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 66,62 $
Last Close Price 68,96 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter J. Arduini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie Anderson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stuart M. Essig Chairman
Kenneth E. Burhop Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
William Compton Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.22%5 811
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.30%214 432
MEDTRONIC PLC0.63%158 669
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.58%73 852
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.15.09%48 493
HOYA CORPORATION-6.97%47 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ