Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IART   US4579852082

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(IART)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
38.94 USD   +1.35%
07:01aIntegra Investor Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Integra To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
05/31Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART)
BU
05/31Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Integra LifeSciences to $43 From $59, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTEGRA INVESTOR ALERT : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Integra To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

06/03/2023 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ("Integra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IART).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Integra stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/IART.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On May 23, 2023, Integra disclosed that it had initiated a recall of its SurgiMed, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend products manufactured at its Boston facility as far back as March 1, 2018. The Company attributed the recall to a finding that products may have been distributed with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications. As a result, the Company expects to write off approximately $22 million in inventory.

On this news, Integra's stock price fell $10.24, or 20.2%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integra-investor-alert--securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-integra-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301841657.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
07:01aIntegra Investor Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inve..
PR
05/31Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Integra Li..
BU
05/31Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Integra LifeSciences to $43 From $59, Keeps Equa..
MT
05/27Integra Investor Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inve..
PR
05/26Iart Investor News : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Integra LifeSciences Hold..
PR
05/26The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Integra LifeSciences Holdin..
BU
05/25Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigati..
BU
05/25Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Integra LifeSciences Holdings..
BU
05/25North American Morning Briefing: Nvidia Surge -2-
DJ
05/24Integra Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Integra LifeSciences Holdings..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer