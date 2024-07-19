Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NasdaqGS: IART).

On May 23, 2023, the Company disclosed that it was recalling all medical device products made at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023 due to a deviation from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins, as well as an extended halt on production. As a result, the Company lowered its 2Q 2023 revenue guidance by 6% and adjusted earnings per diluted share by 26% and disclosed an expected $22 million impairment charge due to the inventory write-off.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Integra’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

