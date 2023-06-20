Advanced search
    IART   US4579852082

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(IART)
Integra LifeSciences : CEO Magazine Publishes Interview with Jan De Witte

06/20/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
CEO Magazine published an exclusive interview with Integra President and CEO Jan De Witte, where Jan talks about our focus on innovating in healthcare and making a positive impact on patients. In the story, Jan also covers the company's global leadership, pioneering technology in neurosurgery and regenerative care, and plans to expand access to more markets. He shares his career journey and aspirations, which had led him to Integra, which he says, "is built upon restoring patients' lives through technology, translating all our energy into innovation and bringing that to as much of the world as we can."

Further, he comments that the stories of Integra helping patients "truly show what technology can do, which gets our engineers motivated to find solutions and creates awareness around these underdiagnosed conditions."

CEO Magazine is a global business media outlet that serves as a premier source of information, inspiration and motivation for the world's most successful leaders, executives, investors, and entrepreneurs. In addition to high-profile executives in the healthcare space, the magazine has also profiled other internationally renowned executives such as Arianna Huffington and Richard Branson.

Special thanks to Tushar Choksi, director, systems development and integration, and Mary Salama, director, business analytics and reporting, who appear in a Tissue Technologies product action shot visual in the story.

View the full article here.

Disclaimer

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 18:01:03 UTC.


