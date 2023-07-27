Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT). The CSS segment consists of technologies and instrumentation used for a range of specialties, such as neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. The CSS segment consists of a portfolio of brands, such as Codman, DuraGen, DuraSeal, CUSA, Mayfield and Bactiseal. Its product offering includes CereLink in the Unites States and Europe. The Company's TT segment focuses on three areas, which include complex wound surgery, surgical reconstruction and peripheral nerve repair. TT's regenerative platform includes multiple brands, such as Integra Dermal Matrices, AmnioExcel, SurgiMend, MicroMatrix and NeuraGen. The Company's manufacturing and research facilities are located in California, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Utah, France, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.