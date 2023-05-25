Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    IART   US4579852082

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(IART)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-25 pm EDT
38.48 USD   -1.71%
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) on Behalf of Investors

05/25/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (“Integra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IART) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 23, 2023, Integra disclosed that it had initiated a recall of its SurgiMed, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend products manufactured at its Boston facility as far back as March 1, 2018. The Company attributed the recall to a finding that products may have been distributed with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications. As a result, the Company expects to write off approximately $22 million in inventory.

On this news, Integra’s stock price fell $10.24, or 20.2%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Integra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 577 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 207 M 3 207 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 722
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Jan D. de Witte President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Alan Mosebrook Senior Vice President-Finance & PAO
Stuart M. Essig Chairman
William Compton Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stuart Hart Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION-30.18%3 207
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-5.24%180 920
MEDTRONIC PLC12.57%116 399
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.56%69 655
DEXCOM, INC.3.08%45 249
HOYA CORPORATION27.04%41 023
