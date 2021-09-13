INTEGRA RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES US$15 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING (Form 6-K)

INTEGRA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES US$15 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Vancouver, September 13, 2021 - Integra Resources Corp. ('Integra' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. (the 'Underwriters'), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5,900,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares') at a price of US$2.55 per Common Share (the 'Issue Price'), for total gross proceeds of US$15,045,000 (the 'Offering'). The Company will also grant to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the 'Over-Allotment Option') to purchase up to 885,000 additional Common Shares at the Issue Price. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days following the closing.

The Company filed a preliminary prospectus supplement on September 13, 2021 (the 'Preliminary Supplement') to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2020 (the 'Base Shelf Prospectus'). The Company intends to file a final prospectus supplement (the 'Final Supplement' and, together with the Preliminary Supplement, the 'Supplements') to its Base Shelf Prospectus on or about September 14, 2021. The Supplements will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The Supplements will also be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') as part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-242483) (the 'Registration Statement') in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund exploration and development expenditures at the DeLamar Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals including the approvals, of the TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE American.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-10 with the SEC for the Offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the Registration Statement, the Supplements and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Company, any Underwriter or any dealer participating in the Offering will arrange to send you the Supplements or you may request it from Integra at 1050-400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3A6, telephone (604) 416-0576.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to their registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in Q4 2021 designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards permitting and a potential construction decision. For additional information, please reference the 'Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold - Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA (October 22, 2019).'



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Salamis

President, CEO and Director

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' (collectively, 'forward-looking statements') within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as 'plans', 'expects', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes' or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will' be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the filing of the Final Supplement; the completion of the Offering and the use of the net proceeds therefrom; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; future growth potential of Integra; and future development plans.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: inability of the Company to satisfy the conditions to closing the Offering; risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the impact of COVID-19 on the timing of exploration and development work; the Company's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; actual results of reclamation activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Such factors are described in detail in the Supplements and the documents incorporated by reference in the Supplements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

