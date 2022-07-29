Integra Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce today that it has priced its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Integra will issue 15,151,515 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of US$0.66 per Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately US$10 million.



The Offering is being conducted on an underwritten basis pursuant to the terms and conditions of an underwriting agreement between the Company and Raymond James Ltd., as co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, Cormark Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriter, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

In addition, Integra has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) exercisable, in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Shares sold in the Offering for up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering.

The Company filed a preliminary prospectus supplement on July 28, 2022 (the “Preliminary Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). The Company intends to file a final prospectus supplement (the “Final Supplement” and, together with the Preliminary Supplement, the “Supplements”) to its Base Shelf Prospectus on July 29, 2022. The Supplements will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The Preliminary Supplement has been and the Final Supplement will be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as part of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-242483) (the “Registration Statement”) in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. Before you invest, you should read the Registration Statement, the Supplements and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, the Company, any Underwriter or any dealer participating in the Offering will arrange to send you the Supplements or you may request it from Integra at 1050-400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3A6, telephone (604) 416-0576.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the DeLamar Project and complete ~15,000 meters of shallow, oxide definition drilling on the DeLamar Project, aimed at resource expansion for the proposed heap leach operation, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 4, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the listing of the Shares to be issued under the Offering on the TSXV and NYSE American and receipt of any required approvals of each exchange.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to their registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

