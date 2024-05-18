1050 - 400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

V6C 3A6

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS to be held on June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time)

1050 - 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3A6

You are receiving this notice to advise that proxy materials for the above-noted Meeting are available on the Internet. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We remind you to access and review all of the important information contained in the accompanying Circular and other proxy materials before voting. The Circular and other relevant materials are available at:

www.integraresources.comORwww.sedarplus.caORhttps://docs.tsxtrust.com/2048

Shareholders may obtain, without any charge to them, a paper copy of the Circular and further information on Notice and Access by contacting the Corporation as follows:

E-mail: tsxtis@tmx.com Telephone: 1-866-600-5869

The Corporation has decided to take advantage of the notice-and-access provisions ("Notice and Access") under National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer for the delivery of the accompanying Circular to its Shareholders for the Meeting. The use of the alternative Notice and Access procedures in connection with the Meeting helps reduce paper use, as well as the Corporation's printing and mailing costs. Under Notice and Access, instead of receiving printed copies of the Circular, Shareholders receive a notice ("Notice and Access Notification") with information on the Meeting date, location and purpose, as well as information on how they may access the Circular electronically or request a paper copy. The Corporation will not use procedures known as "stratification" in relation to the use of the Notice-and-Access provisions.

The Corporation will arrange to mail paper copies of the Circular to those non-registered Shareholders who have existing instructions on their account with their Broker, Nominee or Intermediary to receive paper copies of the Corporation's proxy-related materials and to those registered shareholders who have requested paper copies.

Requests for paper copies of the Circular (and any other related documents) must be received no later than Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in order for Shareholders to receive paper copies of such documents and return their completed proxies by the deadline for submission of 10:00 am (Pacific Daylight Time) on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The resolutions to be voted at the meeting are listed below:

To receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditor thereon. To fix the number of directors at nine (9) for the ensuing year. To elect directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. To appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. To consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution of disinterested Shareholders to approve the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan, as more fully described in the accompanying Circular. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

