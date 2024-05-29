Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Integra Resources Corp

Reporting Year

From

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Date submitted

2024-05-28

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E671462

Original Submission

Amended Report

Integra Holdings Canada Inc., Integra

Other Subsidiaries Included

Holdings US Inc., DeLamar Mining Company, Millennial Precious Metals Corp., Millennial

Silver Corp., Millennial Silver Nevada Inc., Millennial NV LLC, Millennial Development LLC, Millennial Red Canyon LLC, and

(optional field)

Millennial Arizona LLC.

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Andree St-Germain

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Date

2024-05-28

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Government of the United

Department of Interior: Bureau of

BLM annual claim fees and cost

United States of America

854,816

854,816

recovery fees. Exchange rate as of

States of America

Land Management

the issuer's financial year end 1 US$

= 1.3226 C$

ASLD annual rent fees. Exchange

United States of America

State of Arizona

State Land Department

101,076

101,076 rate as of the issuer's financual year

end 1 US$ = 1.3226 C$

Additional Notes:

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

BLM annual claim fees and

United States of America

DeLamar Project

386,497

386,497

cost recovery fees.

Exchange rate as of the

issuer's financial year end 1

US$ = 1.3226 C$

BLM annual claim fees.

United States of America

Nevada North Project

261,875

261,875

Exchange rate as of the

issuer's financial year end 1

US$ = 1.3226 C$

BLM annual claim fees and

United States of America

Cerro Colorado

151,051

151,051

ASLD annual rent fees.

Exchange rate as of the

issuer's financial year end 1

US$ = 1.3226 C$

BLM annual claim fees.

United States of America

Red Canyon

75,944

75,944

Exchange rate as of the

issuer's financial year end 1

US$ = 1.3226 C$

BLM annual claim fees.

United States of America

Zeno-Ocelot

37,535

37,535

Exchange rate as of the

issuer's financial year end 1

US$ = 1.3226 C$

BLM annual claim fees.

United States of America

Dune

7,856

7,856

Exchange rate as of the

issuer's financial year end 1

US$ = 1.3226 C$

BLM annual claim fees.

United States of America

Eden

14,840

14,840

Exchange rate as of the

issuer's financial year end 1

US$ = 1.3226 C$

BLM annual claim fees.

United States of America

Marr

20,295

20,295

Exchange rate as of the

issuer's financial year end 1

US$ = 1.3226 C$

Additional Notes3:

