Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Integra Resources Corp
Reporting Year
From
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted
2024-05-28
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E671462
Original Submission
Amended Report
Integra Holdings Canada Inc., Integra
Other Subsidiaries Included
Holdings US Inc., DeLamar Mining Company, Millennial Precious Metals Corp., Millennial
Silver Corp., Millennial Silver Nevada Inc., Millennial NV LLC, Millennial Development LLC, Millennial Red Canyon LLC, and
(optional field)
Millennial Arizona LLC.
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Andree St-Germain
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
Date
2024-05-28
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Payments2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Government of the United
Department of Interior: Bureau of
BLM annual claim fees and cost
United States of America
854,816
854,816
recovery fees. Exchange rate as of
States of America
Land Management
the issuer's financial year end 1 US$
= 1.3226 C$
ASLD annual rent fees. Exchange
United States of America
State of Arizona
State Land Department
101,076
101,076 rate as of the issuer's financual year
end 1 US$ = 1.3226 C$
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
BLM annual claim fees and
United States of America
DeLamar Project
386,497
386,497
cost recovery fees.
Exchange rate as of the
issuer's financial year end 1
US$ = 1.3226 C$
BLM annual claim fees.
United States of America
Nevada North Project
261,875
261,875
Exchange rate as of the
issuer's financial year end 1
US$ = 1.3226 C$
BLM annual claim fees and
United States of America
Cerro Colorado
151,051
151,051
ASLD annual rent fees.
Exchange rate as of the
issuer's financial year end 1
US$ = 1.3226 C$
BLM annual claim fees.
United States of America
Red Canyon
75,944
75,944
Exchange rate as of the
issuer's financial year end 1
US$ = 1.3226 C$
BLM annual claim fees.
United States of America
Zeno-Ocelot
37,535
37,535
Exchange rate as of the
issuer's financial year end 1
US$ = 1.3226 C$
BLM annual claim fees.
United States of America
Dune
7,856
7,856
Exchange rate as of the
issuer's financial year end 1
US$ = 1.3226 C$
BLM annual claim fees.
United States of America
Eden
14,840
14,840
Exchange rate as of the
issuer's financial year end 1
US$ = 1.3226 C$
BLM annual claim fees.
United States of America
Marr
20,295
20,295
Exchange rate as of the
issuer's financial year end 1
US$ = 1.3226 C$
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Improvement Payments
Total Amount paid by
Project
Notes23
Additional Notes3:
