Integra Resources Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals exploration and development company. The Company is focused on advancing its three flagship oxide heap leach projects: the DeLamar Project, Wildcat Project and Mountain View Projects. The DeLamar project is located in southwestern Idaho approximately 160 kilometers (km) from Boise, and covers approximately 21,431 acres in southwestern Idaho. The Wildcat Property is located within the Farrell mining district in Nevada, located over 56 km north of the town of Lovelock within Pershing County, and covers over 17,600 acres. The Mountain View Property is located within the Deephole mining district in Nevada, located 24 km north of the town of Gerlach within Washoe County. The Company holds Rich Gulch claims, which are located adjacent to the Florida Mountain Deposit at the DeLamar project. It also holds a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

Sector Diversified Mining