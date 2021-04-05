Log in
Integra Resources : Corporate Presentation - Short - March 2021

04/05/2021
Idaho, USA

THE DELAMAR PROJECT

April 2021

TSX-V: ITR / NYSE: ITRG

INTEGRARESOURCES.COM

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This document has been prepared by Integra Resources Corp. (the "Integra Resources" or "Company") solely for the use in the presentation being given in connection with the recipient's evaluation of the Company which is defined and outlined further herein. This documentation is a presentation of information about the Company's activities as the date of the presentation and should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. It is information in a summary form and does not purport to be complete. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. These should be considered, with or without professional advice, when deciding if an investment is appropriate. The information contained in this presentation is derived from estimates made by the Company, information that has been provided to the Company by other parties and otherwise publicly available information concerning the business and affairs of the Company and does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating whether or not to make an investment in the Company. The information has not been independently verified and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiary undertakings or any of the directors, officers or employees of any such entities as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. In furnishing this presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the attendees with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this presentation that may become apparent. No person has been authorized to give any information or make any representations other than those contained in this presentation and, if given and/or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been so authorized. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation. The contents of this presentation are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. Each prospective investor should contact his, her or its own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented. This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities referred to herein.

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forwardlooking statements" and "forwardlooking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (referred to herein as forwardlooking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forwardlooking statements which includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its mineral projects; results from work performed to date; the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; the development, operational and economic results of the preliminary economic assessment (the "PEA") for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain deposits (the "DeLamar Project"), including cash flows, capital expenditures, development costs, extraction rates, life of mine cost estimates; timing of completion of a technical report summarizing the results of the updated PEA; timing of completion of an updated resource estimate; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of the DeLamar Project mine plan; exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; costs and timing of future exploration; the completion and timing of future development studies, including a pre-feasibility study; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters; the realization of the expected economics of the DeLamar Project; future growth potential of the DeLamar Project; the DeLamar Project as an ideal acquisition target; and future development plans. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "anticipate", 'believe", expect", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "budget", "scheduled", "plans", "planned", "forecasts", "goals" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time such information is provided. Assumptions and factors include: include the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the DeLamar Project; no unforeseen operational delays; no material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the DeLamar Project economic; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on the mineral resource estimates. Forwardlooking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forwardlooking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; the actual results of current and future exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); title to properties; the impact of COVID-19 on the timing of exploration and development work and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are advised to study and consider risk factors disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated April 15, 2020 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

E. Max Baker, P.Geo, of Reno, Nevada, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Tim Arnold, P.Eng of Reno Nevada, is Qualified Persons within the meaning of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Baker and Mr. Arnold have reviewed and verified that the scientific and technical information contained herein.

There can be no assurance that forwardlooking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forwardlooking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plan, objectives and goals and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements. This presentation also contains or references certain market, industry and peer group data which is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believe these sources to be generally reliable, such information is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other inherent limitations and uncertainties. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this presentation and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources

The terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource", "inferred mineral resource" used herein are Canadian mining terms used in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") under the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as may be amended from time to time (the "CIM Definition Standards"). Inferred mineral resources' have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. These definitions differ from the definitions in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Industry Guide 7 ("Industry Guide 7"). United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves.

United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

Under Industry Guide 7, a mineral reserve is defined as a part of a mineral deposit which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time the mineral reserve determination is made. While the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource", and "inferred mineral resource" are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, they are not defined terms under Industry Guide 7 and historically they have not been permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. As such, information contained herein concerning descriptions of mineralization and resources under Canadian standards may not be comparable to similar information made public under Industry Guide 7 by U.S. companies in SEC filings.

2

Integra Resources: The Right Gold Story for any Portfolio

Golden Chest

New Jersey Mining

Au

Coeur d'Alene

Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold

Au-Sb

Thompson Creek

Centerra Gold Inc.

Mo

DeLamar

Integra Resources

Boise

Au, Ag

Nampa

Lucky Friday

Hecla Mining Company

Ag-Pb-Zn

Galena

Americas Gold - Silver

Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn

Arnett Creek

Revival Gold

Beartrack

Au

Revival Gold

Au

Iron Creek

First Cobalt

Co

Kilgore Project

Excellon

Salmon

Au

Black Pine

Idaho

Liberty Gold

Falls

Phosphate District

Au

Monsanto, JR Simplot,

Agrium, Stonegate

Strong Balance Sheet: Financed through Pre- Feasibility Study in Q4 2021

Tier 1 Jurisdiction: Idaho ranked 8th in the World by Fraser Institute

Scarcity of Assets: Positioned to take advantage of pending M&A cycle

Large Resource Estimate: 3.9 M oz Gold-Silverequivalent in Measured and Indicated1

Right People: Management with a strong

Oakley Project

Excellon Twin

Au-AgFalls

record of creating value for shareholders

1. Please refer to the "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold - Silver Projects, Owyhee County, Idaho USA" dated October 22, 2019 for information

3

regarding the Resource Estimate and AuEq calculation.

Capitalization & Balance Sheet

Current

Bank

Share price(1)

($)

C$3.40 / US$2.71

Basic Shares Outstanding (2)

54,796,910

Options Outstanding

4,768,296

RSUs/DSUs

445,703

Warrants Outstanding

(M)

0

Basic Market Capitalization

($M)

C$186/ US$148

Cash (3)

($M)

~C$31/~US$25

Analyst

Brian MacArthur

New analyst pending

New analyst pending

Phil Ker

Joe Reagor

Ryan Walker

Brock Colterjohn

  1. Closing Share Price as of March 31, 2021.

(2)

As of March 18, 2021

4

(3)

As of February 28, 2021. Exchange rate as of C$1:US$0.80. Excludes restricted cash for environmental bonding.

Standout Leadership with a Track Record: Integra 1.0 (Gold)

52

Number of gold development projects

acquired from 2012 to current day

16

Number of acquired assets successfully put

into or are nearing production

C$593 M

52%

Integra Gold equity value on acquistion

Premium to spot share price offered by Eldorado Gold in 2017

20

Number of months from close of acquisition

to declaration of commercial production

"A major milestone was achieved this quarter with commercial production at Lamaque. We declared commercial production on March 31, in line with our

guidance. Lamaque is a fantastic asset where we see a lot of long-term potential. With over 37,000 metres of exploration drilling planned for this year, and

excess capacity at the Sigma Mill, we are well positioned to continue creating value at Lamaque."

- Eldorado Gold Commentary on Lamaque

Source: Raymond James, Cap IQ, Company Reports

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Integra Resources Corp. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 16:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Integra Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,11 $
Last Close Price 2,81 $
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 117%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Gregory Salamis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andree St-Germain Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen de Jong Chairman
Timothy Daniel Arnold Chief Operating Officer
David I. Awram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP.-29.40%154
BHP GROUP7.59%162 648
RIO TINTO PLC0.18%126 060
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.55%49 645
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.75%41 145
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED6.23%10 417
