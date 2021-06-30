Integra Resources : VOTING RESULTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON JUNE 29, 2021 (Form 6-K)

VOTING RESULTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HELD ON JUNE 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 - Integra Resources Corp. ('Integra' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2021. A total of 22,225,932 common shares have been voted, representing 40.55% of the Company's outstanding shares.

1.Number of Directors

Setting the number of directors at 7 was approved.

For % Against % To Set the Number of Directors at 7 99.97% 0.03%

2.Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected as directors for the ensuing year: Stephen de Jong, George Salamis, David Awram, Timo Jauristo, Anna Ladd-Kruger, C.L. 'Butch' Otter, and Carolyn Clark Loder. The following is a summary of the voting results for the Company's 7 directors:

Nominees For % Withheld % Stephen de Jong 97.98% 2.02% George Salamis 93.35% 6.65% David Awram 91.35% 8.65% Timo Jauristo 99.98% 0.02% Anna Ladd-Kruger 99.96% 0.04% C.L. 'Butch' Otter 99.96% 0.04% Carolyn Clark Loder 99.98% 0.02%

3.Appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

For % Withheld % Appointment of MNP LLP as Auditors of the Company 99.98% 0.02%

4.Approval of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan was approved by disinterested shareholders.

For % Against % Approval of the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan 86.58% 13.42%

The Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan is a 'rolling' plan, pursuant to which the aggregate number of common shares to be issued under the plan shall not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan increases the maximum number of common shares underlying RSUs and DSUs to 1,200,000 and 400,000, respectively. The Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan also amends the applicable corporate statute to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Please see the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2021 for further information on the Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the start of pre-feasibility level studies designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards a potential construction decision. For additional information, please reference the 'Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold - Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA (October 22, 2019).'

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Salamis

President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries: ir@integraresources.com

Company website: www.integraresources.com

Office phone: 1 (604) 416-0576

