  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IntegraFin Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHP   GB00BD45SH49

INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC

(IHP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:11:17 2023-05-26 am EDT
270.90 GBX   -2.13%
03:36aIntegraFin Holdings interim profit falls as revenue remains flat
AN
02:58aUK retail sales up; Hunt "comfortable" with recession
AN
02:25aUK's Integrafin Posts Lower Fiscal H1 Profit, Revenue
MT
IntegraFin Holdings interim profit falls as revenue remains flat

05/26/2023 | 03:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - IntegraFin Holdings PLC on Friday maintained its interim dividend despite profit falling.

The London-based firm, that owns the investment platform Transact, said for the six months ended on March 31, revenue stayed roughly flat year-on-year at GBP66.5 million, compared to GBP67.0 million.

Pretax profit slipped 12% to GBP27.9 million from GBP31.7 million.

Transact net inflows there amounted to GBP1.6 billion, slowing from GBP2.7 billion a year before, though client numbers rose 4.1% year-on-year to a record of 228,232 from 218,787.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Scott said: "I am pleased to report another solid performance, despite the six months to March 31 presenting a challenging backdrop for UK consumers and businesses, with persistently high inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty and volatile asset markets. The combination of the strength of the UK advisers we work with and the services provided by the Transact investment platform and the CURO adviser back office solution, ensured that we delivered a resilient performance."

Looking ahead, the firm said the cost guidance remains unchanged. In July last year, the firm said it expects occupancy costs to increase by 5% in financial 2023. Regulatory and professional fees are expected to increase by a single digit percentage, and other costs are expected to increase by 14% for the current financial year.

It maintained its interim dividend payout at 3.2 pence per share.

"The digitalisation programme for the Transact platform is well underway and is being positively received. The recruitment of IT and software professionals is progressing well, though at a slower pace than originally planned, whilst the market for IT professionals remains competitive," it said.

Shares were down 1.0% at 274.01 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 135 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2023 43,2 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net cash 2023 194 M 239 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 3,61%
Capitalization 917 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
EV / Sales 2024 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 592
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
IntegraFin Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 276,80 GBX
Average target price 340,17 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Scott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard William Lionel Cranfield Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher I. C. Munro Non-Executive Director
Caroline Janet Banszky Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Susan Cochrane Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC-8.41%1 130
INTUIT INC.6.14%115 693
ADYEN N.V.15.52%49 464
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-21.47%31 565
WORLDLINE7.77%11 898
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.56.69%11 740
