CAMERON MIILLE APPOINTED CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER OF PUBLICA BY IAS

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Cameron "Cam" Miille as Chief Revenue Officer of Publica by IAS. Miille will lead the global Publica by IAS revenue team and report to IAS's Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Utzschneider.

With over 12 years in sales leadership roles at Freewheel and OpenX, Miille will be charged with expanding and building relationships with CTV publishers, OEMs, streaming networks, and broadcasters. His focus will be on helping them optimize the monetization of their video programming on CTV while providing advertisers with greater transparency into brand safe and suitable CTV inventory.

"With the IAB predicting CTV advertising to grow to nearly $23 billion this year, Cam joins Publica by IAS at a critical time as we continue to invest in high-growth opportunities including CTV," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "Cam's deep knowledge of the CTV and publisher marketplaces, matched with his technical expertise and customer-first approach, makes him the right leader at this stage to drive our Publica business forward."

Miille joins Publica by IAS from Freewheel, a global technology platform for the TV advertising industry, where he served as Head of Revenue and Growth, Americas. Throughout his tenure, he oversaw a billion dollars in revenue under management, while running sales, account management and strategy for sell-side partners, agencies, trading desks and demand side platform (DSP) partnerships. Prior to Freewheel, Miille led business development at OpenX, the world's leading independent supply-side platform for audience, data, and identity targeting.

"As a long-time fan and supporter of Publica by IAS, I'm excited to lead the global revenue organization and evangelize the platform's value proposition," said Miille. "I'm energized by the potential to further entrench Publica by IAS within the growing CTV landscape and look forward to working with our global teams to forge the future of digital media."

Publica, the leading connected TV ad server, was acquired by IAS in August 2021 and is the only ad server specifically built for CTV streaming content publishers. Named Best CTV Ad Server in the 2023 VideoWeek awards, Publica by IAS helps global publishers and TV manufacturers deliver a seamless ad experience to audiences via the introduction of Server-Side Ad Insertion, while also helping publishers maximize revenue by running a unified-auction between multiple SSPs and DSPs.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

CONTACT: press@integralads.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cameron-miille-appointed-chief-revenue-officer-of-publica-by-ias-302140658.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.