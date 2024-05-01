IAS ANNOUNCES FIRST-TO-MARKET INTEGRATION WITH ROBLOX TO PROVIDE 3D IMMERSIVE MEASUREMENT

Industry-Leading Viewability and Invalid Traffic Measurement to Provide Global Brands and Agencies Increased Transparency into Immersive Environments on Roblox

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a first-to-market integration with Roblox, a global immersive platform for connection and communication. Available for advertising campaigns on Roblox later this year, IAS's Viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Measurement products will provide advertisers increased transparency into the quality of their Immersive Ads within complex 3D environments.

Roblox, which has more than 71.5 million daily users as of Q4 2023, announced today its video ads are now available to all advertisers,1 enabling them to reach its community of users over the age of 132 at scale. With video ads, brands don't need to build custom 3D content and can use their existing video creatives for ad campaigns on Roblox. The new video ad format joins the broader suite of Roblox's Immersive Ads offerings that include other formats — for example, billboard-style image ads. Advertisers will be able to confidently reach their audience across immersive environments on Roblox with IAS's 3D in-experience Viewability and IVT Measurement with reporting available through the IAS Signal platform.

"IAS is dedicated to supporting advertisers wherever they are, and that includes providing unique, effective ad measurement solutions across emerging mediums such as immersive 3D environments," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Our partnership with Roblox makes us the first measurement provider to bring enhanced visibility and transparency to the world of 3D immersive experiences on Roblox, giving advertisers the assurance they need that their ads are driving engagement and reaching real users."

IAS is launching new features and functionality for advertisers across Roblox later this year, including:

Global 3D in-experience measurement coverage with advanced Viewability and Invalid Traffic metrics to give advertisers greater context on the performance of campaigns for a holistic view of media buys.

Integration with Immersive Ads on Roblox, including image and video ad formats on mobile web and in-app.

Trusted, third-party daily reporting through IAS Signal, the company's unified reporting platform delivering data and insights advertisers need to easily manage their digital campaigns, with key metrics including Viewability, Time-in-View, Percent Completed, Invalid Traffic Rate, and more.

"This partnership will help us develop industry leading measurement tools to establish and maintain trust with our advertising partners," said Allison McDuffee, global head of brand insights and measurement at Roblox. "We are committed to building measurement solutions alongside innovation in 3D immersive spaces together with partners like IAS."

In the recent study Converting Gamers to Consumers , IAS found 69% of gamers are open to non-disruptive in-game ads. This latest partnership with Roblox is another demonstration of IAS's commitment to emerging mediums where advertisers are looking to engage with consumers.

1 All advertising on Roblox must comply with Roblox's Community Standards and Advertising Standards .

2 Ads on Roblox are only served to people ages 13 and up ( 58% of DAUs in Q4 2023 were ages 13 and up).

