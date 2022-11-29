Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAS   US45828L1089

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

(IAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
9.490 USD   -1.76%
06:01aIntegral Ad Science Appoints Khurrum Malik as Chief Marketing Officer
PR
11/25Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NasdaqGS:IAS) offered to acquire Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) for AUD 49 million.
CI
11/22IAS Case Study Reveals In-View Ads Tripled the Return on Ad Spend Compared to Not-In-View-Placements
PR
Integral Ad Science Appoints Khurrum Malik as Chief Marketing Officer

11/29/2022 | 06:01am EST
Proven industry leader to drive marketing strategy and accelerate growth initiatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS) today announced the appointment of Khurrum Malik as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective immediately. Malik will accelerate market growth initiatives for IAS and lead its global marketing strategy. Malik will be based in New York and report directly to Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer.

Malik is a technology marketing leader with a broad range of experience driving growth for public and private companies. Most recently, Malik was Head of Global Business Marketing at Spotify, where he led business marketing, creative, product marketing, measurement, and analytics teams within Spotify's advertising business. Previously, he served as CMO of Compass, a real estate technology platform, and was Head of Product Marketing at Meta. Malik holds an MBA, M.S., and B.A. from the University of Virginia. 

"Khurrum's impressive background and passion for technology and marketing will be instrumental to driving our go-to-market strategies and increasing awareness of our value proposition," said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer IAS. "We are excited for him to lead the marketing effort for IAS."

"IAS has set the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. I look forward to working with the entire IAS team to ensure global marketers, publishers, and media platforms understand how best to leverage our technology and insights to activate brand-safe and ROI-driven campaigns," said Malik.

Malik is a recognized industry leader, having guided teams to win Cannes Lions (Gold), AdAge Creativity, Webby, and Internet Advertising Bureau awards.  

About Integral Ad Science 
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com. 

CONTACT: press@integralads.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integral-ad-science-appoints-khurrum-malik-as-chief-marketing-officer-301687999.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
