Integral Science : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Important Information About This Presentation

This presentation is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any equity, debt or other financial instruments of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. ("IAS," "we," "us," or the "Company") or any of its affiliates. The listing of customers and associated marks provided in this presentation are meant to represent a sampling of customers that use our products and services as of November 2022 and do not constitute any representation regarding the ongoing relationship or endorsement of any particular customer.

Market Data

We include statements and information in this presentation concerning our industry ranking and the markets in which we operate, including our general expectations and market opportunity, which are based on information from the Company's internal estimates and research, independent industry organizations and other third-party sources (including a third-party market study, industry publications, surveys and forecasts). While IAS believes these Company internal and third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified any third-party information and such information is inherently imprecise. The Company's estimates are derived from independent industry analysts and publications, as well as our own internal estimates and research, and are based on such data and the Company's knowledge of its industry, which the Company believes to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate and our future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of risks. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those described in the the Company's prospectus filed with the SEC on July 1, 2021 and other documents we file with the SEC that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this presentation and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and unlevered free cash flow conversion. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results as well as certain other key performance indicators.. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative or superior to GAAP measures. You should be aware that our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Please see the appendix of this presentation for of non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to our GAAP financial information, we review a number of operating and financial metrics, including net revenue retention to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. The key business metrics are presented based on our advertising customers, as revenue from these customers represents substantially all the revenue.