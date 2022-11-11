Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAS   US45828L1089

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

(IAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-10 pm EST
7.650 USD   +14.35%
04:22aIntegral Science : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11/10Integral Ad Science : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10Transcript : Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Integral Science : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

11/11/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 2022

Investor Presentation

1

Disclaimer

Important Information About This Presentation

This presentation is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any equity, debt or other financial instruments of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. ("IAS," "we," "us," or the "Company") or any of its affiliates. The listing of customers and associated marks provided in this presentation are meant to represent a sampling of customers that use our products and services as of November 2022 and do not constitute any representation regarding the ongoing relationship or endorsement of any particular customer.

Market Data

We include statements and information in this presentation concerning our industry ranking and the markets in which we operate, including our general expectations and market opportunity, which are based on information from the Company's internal estimates and research, independent industry organizations and other third-party sources (including a third-party market study, industry publications, surveys and forecasts). While IAS believes these Company internal and third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified any third-party information and such information is inherently imprecise. The Company's estimates are derived from independent industry analysts and publications, as well as our own internal estimates and research, and are based on such data and the Company's knowledge of its industry, which the Company believes to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate and our future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of risks. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those described in the the Company's prospectus filed with the SEC on July 1, 2021 and other documents we file with the SEC that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this presentation and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and unlevered free cash flow conversion. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results as well as certain other key performance indicators.. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative or superior to GAAP measures. You should be aware that our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Please see the appendix of this presentation for of non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to our GAAP financial information, we review a number of operating and financial metrics, including net revenue retention to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. The key business metrics are presented based on our advertising customers, as revenue from these customers represents substantially all the revenue.

2

Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms.

3

What We Do

IAS is a

Global Leader in Media Quality

Verification

Context Control

Efficiency & Optimization

4

IAS at a Glance

Business Stats2021 FinancialsQ3 2022 Financials

100 Billion+

$323.5 Million

$101.3 Million

Average Daily Web Transactions

2021 Revenue,

Q3'2022 Revenue,

34% YoY Growth

28% YoY Growth

85% / 15%

$268.9 Million

$82.2 Million

Q3'2022 Advertiser/ Publisher

2021 Gross Profit

Q3'2022 Gross Profit

Revenue Mix

83% Gross Profit Margin

81% Gross Profit Margin

2,100+

$103.3 Million

$30.1 Million

Q3'2022 Advertising Customers

2021 Adj. EBITDA (1),

Q3'2022 Adj. EBITDA (1)

32% Adj. EBITDA Margin

30% Adj EBITDA Margin

Growth Pillars

Programmatic

CTV

Social Platforms

International

Note: Customers not to be referenced without IAS' permission

1. Non-GAAP metrics; see appendix for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income

5

Disclaimer

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
04:22aIntegral Science : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11/10Integral Ad Science : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10Transcript : Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10..
CI
11/10Integral Ad Science Holding Q3 Swings to Breakeven EPS, Revenue Climbs; Appoints Tania ..
MT
11/10Integral Ad Science Guides For Q4 Revenue of $110-$112 Million, vs CIQ Analyst Consensu..
MT
11/10INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
11/10IAS Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
11/10IAS Appoints Tania Secor as Chief Financial Officer
PR
11/02Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Announces Sales Directors Appointments
CI
11/02Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Expands EMEA Presence with New Market Launches
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 400 M - -
Net income 2022 10,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 128x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 191 M 1 191 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 760
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,65 $
Average target price 14,13 $
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Utzschneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas V. Joseph Chief Technology Officer
Oleg Bershadsky Chief Operating Officer
Noah F. Webster Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Rod Aliabadi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.-65.56%1 191
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA5.20%15 942
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.2.51%15 316
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-17.04%12 071
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.31%10 780
WPP PLC-24.61%10 559