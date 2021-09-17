Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAS   US45828L1089

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

(IAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integral Science : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Form 8-K)

09/17/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 12, 2021, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (the 'Company') filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the '10-Q').Recently and subsequent to the issuance of the 10-Q,the Company determined that in calculating net revenue retention of advertising customers ('NRR'), it had inadvertently understated the existing customer revenue cohort (denominator) for certain periods. This resulted in NRR being overstated as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 and March 31, 2020. As corrected, NRR as of each of those dates was as follows:

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020

Net revenue retention of advertising customers

126 % 109 % 115 %

NRR for the full year 2020 remains unchanged at 108%. As corrected, the period over period change in NRR from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021, and from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020, still represents a similar performance on a comparable basis. The Company expects NRR in future annual periods to be consistent with its target of approximately 120%.

Additionally, the 10-Qreferred to the total advertising customer count as being 2,155, when in fact that number represented the total customer count comprised of 2,018 advertisers and 137 publishers, as it was correctly described in management's prepared remarks on the earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Increased guidance

The corrections described above did not impact the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company that were prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('GAAP') and included in the 10-Q.As previously reported, total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $75.1 million, a 55% increase compared to $48.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, the Company is also raising financial guidance provided for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021 it had previously issued in the press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Updated guidance for Q3 2021 Previous guidance for Q3 2021 Updated guidance for 2021 Previous guidance for 2021

Revenue

$75.0 to $77.0 million $74.0 to $76.0 million $309.0 to $313.0 million $308.0 to $312.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$18.0 to $20.0 million $16.0 to $18.0 million $89.0 to $93.0 million $87.0 to $91.0 million

The increased outlook for the third quarter of 2021 reflects a strong contribution across all segments driven by the adoption of Context Control solutions in programmatic, expansion in international markets, as well as growth in connected TV (CTV) due to Publica acquired in August 2021.

Disclaimer

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 21:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
05:32pINTEGRAL SCIENCE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Form 8-K)
PU
12:51pINTEGRAL SCIENCE : Jefferies Adjusts Integral Ad Science Holding's Price Target ..
MT
10:23aINTEGRAL SCIENCE : Barclays Adjusts Integral Ad Science Holding PT to $26 From $..
MT
09/08INTEGRAL SCIENCE : to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
PR
09/07Tech Stocks Still Edging Higher But Chipmakers Erode Prior Rise
MT
09/07Tech Stocks Scratching Out Modest Gains in Down Market
MT
09/07INTEGRAL SCIENCE : IAS Study Shows Ad Context Increases Memorability Up to 40%
PR
09/01Integral Ad Science Acquires Connected Tv Advertising Leader Publica
CI
08/23INTEGRAL SCIENCE : Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appointme..
PR
08/23Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appoi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 311 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -73,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 645 M 3 645 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 651
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,68 $
Average target price 24,38 $
Spread / Average Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa Utzschneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Pergola Chief Financial Officer
Tony Lucia Chief Technology Officer
Oleg Bershadsky Chief Operating Officer
Rod Aliabadi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.0.00%3 645
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.23%2 293 695
SEA LIMITED72.27%189 339
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.71%101 643
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.52%82 667
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE51.67%77 996