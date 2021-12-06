Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAS   US45828L1089

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

(IAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WPSD Local 6 Partners with Publica to Accelerate CTV Strategy

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WPSD Local 6, part of Paxton Media Group, today announced a partnership with Publica, a leading connected TV (CTV) ad platform. With this partnership, Publica will provide WPSD Local 6 with the technology to successfully serve and manage ad experiences across all CTV environments.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the team at WPSD Local 6 and help grow their CTV advertising revenue with advanced ad serving controls that improve the streaming experience for their advertisers and audiences," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder and CEO, Publica.

eMarketer estimates that U.S. CTV advertising revenue will grow by 67.7% by the end of 2023 to reach $24.2 billion. WPSD Local 6 plans to capitalize on this growth and work with Publica to manage its CTV  inventory, using controls for ad frequency capping and competitive separation, and optimize yield within ad pods. WPSD Local 6 provides local news across Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois, and now can provide the highest quality CTV ad experience for viewers across all their streaming platforms.

"Publica has revolutionized our CTV strategy by connecting WPSD Local 6 with leading supply-side platforms. Publica's team and technology helps us to increase  revenue, while successfully navigating the complex CTV advertising space and advancing our growth by leaps and bounds," said Bill Evans, Vice President and General Manager of WPSD Local 6.

About WPSD Local 6

WPSD Local 6 is part of Paxton Media Group of Paducah, Kentucky, which is a US-based media company with holdings that include newspapers and a leaner and virtual WPSD channel, available across all streaming devices and connected TVs with over 600,000 Monthly Unique Users and 2.7 Million Monthly Ad Opportunities. The group serves Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois. WPSD-TV, virtual channel 6, delivers content for viewers in many categories – from travel, family, and lifestyle to sports, breaking news, and weather. To learn more about WPSD-TV, virtual channel 6 TV, please visit https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/ 

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 3 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS, XUMO, and more. Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/ 

Media Contact 
press@getpublica.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wpsd-local-6-partners-with-publica-to-accelerate-ctv-strategy-301437860.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
08:01aWPSD Local 6 Partners with Publica to Accelerate CTV Strategy
PR
12/02IAS Enhances Context Control for Advertisers and Publishers Globally
PR
12/02Integral Ad Science Announces the Expansion of Its Context Control Solution for Adverti..
CI
11/23Integral Ad Science to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/17IAS Study Finds More Media Experts to Invest in Supply Path Optimization for 2022
PR
11/16rlaxx TV Selects Publica to Power CTV Ad Serving
PR
11/12Integral Ad Science Chief Technology Officer to Retire Jan. 1
MT
11/12INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Announces Retainment of Tony Lucia as Chief Technolog..
CI
11/11Tech Stocks Rebound Thursday as Chipmakers Lead
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations