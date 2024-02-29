LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority ruled out "significant interventions" in the market for financial data but said improvements could be made to ensure the provision of wholesale data on "fair, reasonable and transparent terms."

The regulator examined competition in the markets for credit ratings data, benchmarks and market data vendor services.

Publishing its findings on Thursday, the watchdog said it had identified areas where competition does not work well and that users may be paying higher prices for data than if competition was working more effectively.

"The quality and availability of wholesale data is integral to well functioning wholesale financial markets," Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA, said.

"We do not believe the case has been made for significant interventions. However, we will examine ways to help support wholesale data being provided on fair, reasonable and transparent terms."

