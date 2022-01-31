Log in
    IDX   AU000000IDX2

INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

(IDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integral Diagnostics : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IDX

01/31/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

IDXAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

48,550

31/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

130832816

1.3

ASX issuer code

IDX

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

1/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

IDXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

48,550

Craig White

Craig White

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Each Performance Right is issued at no cost and entitles the participant to receive one fully paid ordinary share in the

Company, subject to satisfaction of conditions. For further details refer to the Remuneration Report contained in IDX's

Annual Report accessible at https://www.integraldiagnostics.com.au/reports/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

48,550

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IDX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

202,795,912

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IDXAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

860,388

IDXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,656,384

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:50:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
