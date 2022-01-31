Integral Diagnostics : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IDX
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
130832816
1.3
ASX issuer code
IDX
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
1/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
IDXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/1/2022
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
personal
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
48,550
Craig White
Craig White
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Each Performance Right is issued at no cost and entitles the participant to receive one fully paid ordinary share in the
Company, subject to satisfaction of conditions. For further details refer to the Remuneration Report contained in IDX's
Annual Report accessible at
https://www.integraldiagnostics.com.au/reports/
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
48,550
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
IDX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
202,795,912
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
IDXAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
860,388
IDXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,656,384
All news about INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
Sales 2022
377 M
266 M
266 M
Net income 2022
29,9 M
21,1 M
21,1 M
Net Debt 2022
213 M
150 M
150 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,9x
Yield 2022
2,52%
Capitalization
838 M
590 M
592 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,79x
EV / Sales 2023
2,50x
Nbr of Employees
1 524
Free-Float
88,3%
Technical analysis trends INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
4,13 AUD
Average target price
4,88 AUD
Spread / Average Target
18,2%
