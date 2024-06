Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. is an integrated managed security service provider. The Company’s technology integrates and correlates data from multiple systems, providing a single and understandable source for the business. Its technology also translates raw data into actionable insights. Its cyber services include penetration testing, vulnerability management, cyber training, and managed detection and response. Its penetration testing service is a simulated attack on information technology (IT) infrastructure and applications. The Company’s vulnerability management identify and prioritize vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure. Its platform also uses machine learning algorithms (ML) to analyze and identify phishing emails, helping organizations detect and prevent potential cyber-attacks. Its managed detection and response services provide continuous monitoring of infrastructure to identify and respond to potential threats in real-time.