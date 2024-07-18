Integrated Diagnostics : EGM 2024 - Summary of Proxy Voting
July 18, 2024 at 11:01 am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
18 JULY 2024
SUMMARY OF PROXY VOTING
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES
%
VOTES
TOTAL
AGAINST
WITHHELD
SHARES
VOTED
Passed as a Special
Resolution:
1. THAT, subject to the
other resolutions, the
Company is hereby
authorised to make
market purchases of a
maximum of
30,104,435 Equity
Securities,
representing up to
approximately 5.02%
of the sum of the total
issued ordinary share
capital of the Company
at a price (exclusive of
expenses) amounting
to 20 Egyptian pounds
per Equity Security.
439,674,073
91.9
38,729,069
8.1
5,557
478,403,142
Passed as Ordinary
Resolutions:
2. THAT, subject to the
other resolutions, the
Company is hereby
authorised to hold the
Equity Securities
purchased as treasury
shares.
439,674,073
91.9
38,734,626
8.1
0
478,408,699
3. THAT, subject to the
other resolutions, the
Company is hereby
authorised to execute
and deliver any
documents in
connection with the
Company holding, as
treasury shares, the
Equity Securities
purchased.
439,674,073
91.9
38,729,069
8.1
5,557
478,403,142
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC is a consumer healthcare company. The Company operates in the Middle East and Africa with operations in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Nigeria. The Company is engaged in offering services in immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, histopathology, genetics, radiology and others. The Companyâs brands include Al Borg Scan, Al Mokhtabar, Ultralab, Biolab, Echo-Lab and others. It operates in approximately 552 branches. It offers more than 3,000 diagnostics tests ranging from routine to advanced. Its common tests include those for cholesterol, diabetes, pregnancy and substance abuse. Through Al Borg Scan, it offers a full range of radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT), electromyography (EMG), electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram (EEG), ultrasound, x-ray, mammograms and cath lab facilities.