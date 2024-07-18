EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

18 JULY 2024

SUMMARY OF PROXY VOTING

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES

%

VOTES

TOTAL

AGAINST

WITHHELD

SHARES

VOTED

Passed as a Special

Resolution:

1. THAT, subject to the

other resolutions, the

Company is hereby

authorised to make

market purchases of a

maximum of

30,104,435 Equity

Securities,

representing up to

approximately 5.02%

of the sum of the total

issued ordinary share

capital of the Company

at a price (exclusive of

expenses) amounting

to 20 Egyptian pounds

per Equity Security.

439,674,073

91.9

38,729,069

8.1

5,557

478,403,142

Passed as Ordinary

Resolutions:

2. THAT, subject to the

other resolutions, the

Company is hereby

authorised to hold the

Equity Securities

purchased as treasury

shares.

439,674,073

91.9

38,734,626

8.1

0

478,408,699

3. THAT, subject to the

other resolutions, the

Company is hereby

authorised to execute

and deliver any

documents in

connection with the

Company holding, as

treasury shares, the

Equity Securities

purchased.

439,674,073

91.9

38,729,069

8.1

5,557

478,403,142

