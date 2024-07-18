Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC is a consumer healthcare company. The Company operates in the Middle East and Africa with operations in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Nigeria. The Company is engaged in offering services in immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, histopathology, genetics, radiology and others. The Companyâs brands include Al Borg Scan, Al Mokhtabar, Ultralab, Biolab, Echo-Lab and others. It operates in approximately 552 branches. It offers more than 3,000 diagnostics tests ranging from routine to advanced. Its common tests include those for cholesterol, diabetes, pregnancy and substance abuse. Through Al Borg Scan, it offers a full range of radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT), electromyography (EMG), electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram (EEG), ultrasound, x-ray, mammograms and cath lab facilities.