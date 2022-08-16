Log in
    IDHC   JE00BLKGSR75

INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(IDHC)
  Report
2022-08-16
0.9800 USD   +8.89%
Integrated Diagnostics : IDH CEO ups stake in the Company

08/16/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Tuesday, 16 August 2022 IDH CEO ups stake in the Company

(Cairo and London) - Dr. Hend El Sherbini, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' chief executive officer, has purchased 7.3 million additional shares in the Company. This is in line with her commitment to deliver on the Company's growth and value creation strategy. The purchases were completed between 1 August and 12 August by Hena Holdings Limited ("Hena Holdings"), the vehicle through which Dr. El Sherbini owns her shares, and were announced on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Following the transaction, Hena Holdings' stake in IDH has increased to 26.71% from 25.50%, continuing to represent the single largest interest in the Company.

Tap or click here to read the full earnings release in pdf.

Disclaimer

IDH - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 961 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2021 1 440 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net cash 2021 569 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,98x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 10 341 M 540 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 6 388
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,23 EGP
Average target price 26,44 EGP
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hend El Sherbini Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Tudor St John Bletso Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hussein Hassan Choucri Independent Non-Executive Director
Dan Olsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Henry Phillips Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC-26.85%540
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.01%139 514
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-15.65%62 198
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-17.21%23 518
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-18.44%16 453
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-13.00%15 119