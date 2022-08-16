Integrated Diagnostics : IDH CEO ups stake in the Company

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

(Cairo and London) - Dr. Hend El Sherbini, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings' chief executive officer, has purchased 7.3 million additional shares in the Company. This is in line with her commitment to deliver on the Company's growth and value creation strategy. The purchases were completed between 1 August and 12 August by Hena Holdings Limited ("Hena Holdings"), the vehicle through which Dr. El Sherbini owns her shares, and were announced on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Following the transaction, Hena Holdings' stake in IDH has increased to 26.71% from 25.50%, continuing to represent the single largest interest in the Company.

