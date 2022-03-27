Integrated Diagnostics : IDH Welcomes Visit from Siemens Healthineers

Sunday, 27 March 2022
IDH Welcomes Visit from Siemens Healthineers
(Cairo and London) - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings is pleased to announce that on Monday, 21 March 2022, the Company welcomed a visit at the Group's headquarters from the Siemens Healthineers' CEO for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Dr. Bernd Ohnesorge, along with a team of senior officials of Siemens Healthineers.
