  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    IDHC   JE00BLKGSR75

INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(IDHC)
  Report
Integrated Diagnostics : IDH Welcomes Visit from Siemens Healthineers

03/27/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Sunday, 27 March 2022 IDH Welcomes Visit from Siemens Healthineers

(Cairo and London) - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings is pleased to announce that on Monday, 21 March 2022, the Company welcomed a visit at the Group's headquarters from the Siemens Healthineers' CEO for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Dr. Bernd Ohnesorge, along with a team of senior officials of Siemens Healthineers.

Tap or click here to read the full announcement.

Disclaimer

IDH - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 15:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 002 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2021 1 456 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net cash 2021 569 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
Yield 2021 8,46%
Capitalization 12 985 M 702 M 702 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 611
Free-Float 50,1%
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,64 EGP
Average target price 26,19 EGP
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hend El Sherbini Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Tudor St John Bletso Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hussein Hassan Choucri Independent Non-Executive Director
Dan Olsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Henry Phillips Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC-8.95%702
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION5.23%142 486
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.23%78 549
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-12.81%25 588
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.16.57%21 650
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA5.22%19 355