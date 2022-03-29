Integrated Diagnostics : IDH launches fifth Al-Borg Scan branch in West Cairo's Capital Business Park

Tuesday, 29 March 2022

(Cairo and London) - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings ("IDH," "the Company" or "the Group"), a leading consumer healthcare company with operations in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, and Nigeria, announces the launch of Al-Borg Scan's fifth branch. The branch will be located in West Cairo's Capital Business Park and sees the Company further expand its radiology venture's geographic footprint, penetrating a strategic and currently underserved neighbourhood.

