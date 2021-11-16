Log in
    IDHC   JE00BLKGSR75

INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(IDHC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integrated Diagnostics : Presentation for 9M2021 results

11/16/2021 | 05:26am EST
IDH Results Presentation

November 2021

Contents:

  • IDH At a Glance
  • 9M 2021 Results Overview
  • Key Investment Highlights
    • Our Market
    • Our Business Model
    • Financial Position and Performance
    • Growth Strategies
    • Governance

Who We Are

Integrated Diagnostics Holding is a leading, fully-integrated provider of high-quality medical

diagnostic services with a footprint spanning Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Nigeria

Our Services

Our Brands

Accreditations

Immunology Radiology Hematology

Endocrinology

Clinical

Molecular

Chemistry

Biology

Cytogenetics Histopathology Microbiology

+ 40 years

7 key brands

507

27.1 MN

Hena Holdings

Track record

With strong awareness

Branch labs as at 30 Sept. 2021

FY20 Tests

21%

EGP 2.7BN

Shareholding 54%

Ltd

+2,000

4

7.1 MN

Actis Idn B.V.

Structure

Free Float

Diagnostic tests

Country footprint (Egypt,

FY20 Patients

FY20 Revenues

Jordan, Sudan & Nigeria)

offered

26%

3 INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS

Our Geography

IDH's branch network of 507 labs as at 30 September 2021 spans 4 countries, the largest of which

is Egypt

21

The Company's Egyptian

operations contributed

branches

82.9% of consolidated

revenues in 9M 2021

Jordan

455

EGYPT

Branches

Egypt

82.9%

1979

Cairo Region

9M 2021

49%

Upper Egypt Region

15%

JORDAN

Alexandria Region

Sudan

15.7%

2011

9M 2021

9%

Delta Region

Nigeria

26%

SUDAN

0.3%

2011

12

9M 2021

branches

19

NIGERIA

branches

1.1%

2018

9M 2021

4 INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS

Our Patients

IDH serves two principal types of patients: contract and walk-in

Around 70% of total revenue generated across the two segments is paid in cash

Contract Patients

Walk-In Patients

IDH's contract clients include institutions who enter into one-year renewable contracts at agreed rates per-testand on a per-clientbasis. Around 40% of the revenue generated by the segment is paid in cash. IDH's corporate clients roster currently features institutions such as:

  • Unions

IDH's walk-in clients, also referred to as "self-payers",pay out of pocket for diagnostic tests and other services.

  • Syndicates
  • Private and public insurance companies
  • Banks and corporations
  • Public institutions

Contribution to IDH Revenue (9M 2021)

Patient Split by Segment (9M 2021)

EGP

33%

43%

7.5 mn

3,767

57%

patients

mn

67%

Contract Revenues

Walk-in Revenues

Contract Patients

Walk-in Patients

5 INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IDH - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 10:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 718 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2021 1 298 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
Net cash 2021 613 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,01x
Yield 2021 7,48%
Capitalization 11 798 M 750 M 750 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 5 611
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,66 EGP
Average target price 24,88 EGP
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hend El Sherbini Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Tudor St John Bletso Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hussein Hassan Choucri Independent Non-Executive Director
Dan Olsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Henry Phillips Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC13.64%750
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION36.88%123 500
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.47.49%75 442
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS40.17%27 304
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-16.76%20 524
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-14.81%19 446