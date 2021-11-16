Integrated Diagnostics : Presentation for 9M2021 results

Who We Are
Integrated Diagnostics Holding is a leading, fully-integrated provider of high-quality medical
diagnostic services with a footprint spanning Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Nigeria
|
Our Services
|
|
Our Brands
|
|
Accreditations
|
|
|
|
|
Immunology Radiology Hematology
|
Endocrinology
|
|
Clinical
|
|
Molecular
|
|
Chemistry
|
|
Biology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cytogenetics Histopathology Microbiology
|
|
+ 40 years
|
|
7 key brands
|
|
507
|
|
27.1 MN
|
|
|
Hena Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Track record
|
|
With strong awareness
|
|
Branch labs as at 30 Sept. 2021
|
|
FY20 Tests
|
21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGP 2.7BN
|
Shareholding 54%
|
|
Ltd
|
|
+2,000
|
|
4
|
|
7.1 MN
|
|
|
Actis Idn B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Structure
|
|
Free Float
|
|
Diagnostic tests
|
|
Country footprint (Egypt,
|
|
FY20 Patients
|
|
FY20 Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jordan, Sudan & Nigeria)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
offered
|
|
|
|
|
|
26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.