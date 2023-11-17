Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (IDH) is a consumer healthcare company. The Company operates in the Middle East and Africa with operations in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Nigeria. The Company is engaged in offering services in immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology and radiology. The Company's brands include Al Borg, Al Borg Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan) and Echo-Lab (Nigeria). IDH operates in approximately 502 branches. IDH offers more than 2,000 diagnostic pathology tests ranging from routine to advanced. Its common tests include those for cholesterol, diabetes, pregnancy and substance abuse. Through Al Borg Scan, it offers a full range of radiology services, including but not limited to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, x-ray, mammograms and cath lab facilities.