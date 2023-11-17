EFG Hermes invites you to participate in

IDH 3Q23 results conference call

Tuesday, 21 Nov 2023 | 13:00 (London) | 15:00 (Cairo) | 17:00 (Dubai) |8:00 (NY)

Speakers

Dr. Hend El Sherbini - Chief Executive Officer

Nancy Fahmy - Investor Relations Director

Host

Ahmed Moataz, EFG Hermes

Conference Call Details

Please click hereto register to the event

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

IDH - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 16 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 09:49:00 UTC.