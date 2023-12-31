EMBRACING AN ESG STRATEGY

Our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles is more than just a responsibility; it is a part of who we are. Last year, we officially outlined our ESG vision and strategy, providing a clear roadmap for our sustainability journey. This year, we are excited to announce our new ESG strategy that not only fortifies our commitment but also addresses new challenges and opportunities that have arisen in our ever-evolving landscape.

FIRST YEAR OF TCFD REPORTING

We are proud to announce that 2022 marked our first year of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting. This constitutes a significant step in our commitment to transparency and accountability in our ESG endeavours. For a thorough review of our TCFD disclosures, I invite you to refer to pages 80 to 84 of this report.

EXPANDING OUR FOOTPRINT SUSTAINABLY

Our growth journey took an exciting turn in 2023 as we embarked on a greenfield expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new venture, in partnership with Biolab, IDH, and Izhoor, marks our entry into a fast-growing and under-served diagnostic market. We are confident that this strategic partnership will allow us to serve the Saudi people effectively while ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of this expansion.