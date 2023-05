The overall performance of the company in Q1 2023 is deemed satisfactory, marked by improvements in operational profitability. There has been a notable 7% improvement in operating profit compared to the performance in the year 2022. However, factors such as additional provisions for doubtful debts, in line with the requirements of IFRS 9, and lower income from the sale of equipment have resulted in a lower net profit for the quarter compared to Q1 2022.

The company's efforts to expand its presence in the KSA market have begun to yield positive results. However, substantial improvements in operations are expected to materialize starting from Q3 2023.

Mega projects in Qatar are currently in the implementation stage. However, due to resource constraints on the project side, the execution process is progressing at a slower pace. It is anticipated that a swifter execution phase will commence from Q4 2023.