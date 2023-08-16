Analyst / Investors Conference Q2 2023 Report

Mohammad Haidar: Hello everyone and welcome to the Integrated Holding Company Second quarter and First half

of 2023 earnings call and webcast. This is Mohammad Haidar from Arqaam Capital Research, and we are joined

today by Mr. Joseph Fernands- group financial controller and Mr. Muath Al Rayes, head of investor relations. Over to

you Joseph.

Joseph Fernands: Thank you, good after noon and greetings to all the participants in this analyst call for the Q2

2023.

The first half of 2023 has shown strong revenue growth and consistent net profit. While net profit hasn't kept pace with revenue growth, operational profitability has notably improved. Net profit growth was affected by factors like increased provisions for doubtful debts as required by IFRS 9, and reduced income from equipment sales compared to the previous year.

The company is expecting an improvement in the execution of major projects in Qatar by Q4 2023 and is set to capitalize on rising demand for equipment. IHC has selectively procured additional equipment tailored to project needs.

The acceleration of project execution in Qatar and KSA is expected to drive increased revenue rates starting Q4 2023, presenting an opportunity for growth.

Now we move to highlights of financial performance. Q2 revenues was KD 7.7m, higher by 40% as compared to Q2 2022. Total revenues for H1 2023 was KD 15.3m, higher by 23% as compared to the revenues of H1 2022.

Net profit in Q2 2023 increased by 73.3% compared to Q2 2022. However, the net profit for H1 2023 remained nearly on par with the net profit of the corresponding period of last year. Notably in Q1 2022 we saw a strong profit due to the shutdown maintenance projects in Qatar. As explained earlier, net profit growth was affected by provisions for doubtful debt as per the IFRS 9 and lower income from the sale of equipment. In addition, finance costs also increased due to increase in interest rates and additional borrowings to fund capital expenditure.

As for revenue composition by geography, share of the revenue from the Kuwait region was 54%, and 46% from the outside region which includes revenues from Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA.

Now for the revenue contribution by operational segment. While the total revenue of equipment leasing was similar to the corresponding period of last year, its contribution to the total revenue declined to 69% from 81% in H1 2022. Port stevedoring revenues recorded significant growth and its contribution to total revenues doubled to 22% in H1 2023 compared to 11% in H1 2022. Transportation revenues is much lower and declining as the company is discontinuing non-profitable operations. Revenue from Oil Field operations is steady, contributing 3% to the total revenues.

In the Statement of Financial Position, notable changes are in the property & equipment and borrowing. For H1 2023, Capital expenditures of KD 10.9m has contributed to the increase while total borrowings increased to KD 29.3m compared to KD 25.7m in H1 2022. During Q2 2023, cash dividends of 15% has been distributed. Due to the additional borrowing, Debt-to-Equity ratio increased to 0.48x while it was 0.42x as of 30th June 2022.

Moving to the Statement of Income, revenues and net profit were discussed earlier. Q2 2023 revenues growth was not in-line with that of Q1 2023. The rental activity was lower due to the Ramadan and Eid holidays in April and June. For H1 2023, EBITDA was at KD 8.1m vs. KD 6.2m in H1 2022, an increase of 32%.

Revenue from cranes contributed 68% of total revenues and showed a slight improvement in utilization to 51%.

As for capital expenditure, aligned with our equipment upgrade strategy to accommodate new projects we have invested a total of KD 10.9m in capital expenditure during H1 2023. Significant 73% of this expenditure was directed towards projects in Qatar. Approximately 98% of the capital expenditure was towards the procurement of the cranes. Moving forwards our projections indicate an additional capital outlay of approximately KD 3m for the later part of 2023 in occurrence with our established plans.