    IMTE   AU000000ITL3

INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(IMTE)
Integrated Media Technology : Appointment of Director (Form 6-K)

08/20/2021 | 10:54am EDT
Appointment of Director

Ms. Xinmei SHI

Effective as of August 18, 2021, the Board appointed Xinmei SHI ('Ms. Shi') as the independent member of the Board and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Ms. Shi meets the Nasdaq Stock Market independence requirements.

Ms. Shi has over 16 years of financial and property industry experience. In the past 5 years, Ms. Shi has been working as the Sales Director of Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, a financial institution offering a range of financial planning services and products including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement investment products, health and medical insurance, general insurance and employee benefits in Hong Kong. Prior to that, Ms. Shi was the Financial Supervisor at China Overseas Property Group Company Limited, a company that is engaged in property development and commercial property management experience with a focus on developing quality properties in major cities in Hong Kong and China. Ms. Shi is currently an independent director of Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd, a company listed on the Nasdaq, engaged in the e-commerce of food products and restaurants.

Ms. Shi obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Trade from Anhui University in 2006 and her Master's Degree of Business Administration from UMT, Peking University.

Ms. Shi does not have a family relationship with any other director or officer of the Company as defined in Item 401 of Regulation S-K.

Disclaimer

IMT - Integrated Media Technology Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,74 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net income 2020 -10,0 M -7,15 M -7,15 M
Net Debt 2020 0,75 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,3 M 35,9 M 35,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 45,8x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 8,54%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Con Unerkov Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Hwai Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man-Chung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Heming Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Luis B. Puyat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-1.28%36
HEXAGON AB35.32%42 280
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.67%30 287
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED26.93%30 250
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION46.42%30 051
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED35.08%22 771