Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integrated Media Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMTE   AU000000ITL3

INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(IMTE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integrated Media Technology : Board of Directors - Membership changes (Form 6-K)

07/20/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Directors - Membership changes

Resignation of a Director

Mr. Luis Balboa PUYAT

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Integrated Media Technology Limited (the 'Company') received the letter of resignation from Mr. Luis Balboa PUYAT ('Mr. Puyat'), an independent non-executive director of the Company, on July 19, 2021. Mr. Puyat resigned from the position as an independent non-executive director of the Company and ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee and chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The resignation of Mr. Puyat shall take effect upon the delivery of his letter of resignation to the Board. Mr. Puyat's resignation was not as a result of any disagreement with the Company relating to its operations, policies or practices.

The Board hereby extends its sincere appreciation for the contribution of Mr. Puyat to the Company.

Appointment of Directors

Ms. Jing ZHUO

Effective as of July 19, 2021, the Board appointed Jing ZHUO ('Ms. Zhuo') to replace Mr. Puyat as the independent member of the Board as well as a member of the Audit Committee and chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Ms. Zhuo meets the Nasdaq Stock Market independence requirements as well as additional independence requirements under U.S. securities laws for membership on the Audit Committee.

Ms. Zhuo was the Executive Vice General Manager of Dalian Jiujiu Technology Company Ltd. ('Dalian Jiujiu'), a company in the business of IT technology development and consultancy. Ms. Zhuo manages all the financial matters for Dalian Jiujiu including capital market initiatives. She has worked in Dailan Jiujiu since 2019. Ms. Zhuo has extensive experience in financial management in the technology industry and in the capital market. Prior to joining the Dalian Jiujiu, Ms. Zhuo has worked in senior positions, including software development, for a number of companies. In 2009, Ms. Zhuo received a Master of Science in Financial Management from Dongbei University of Finance & Economics in Dalian City, Liaoning province, China.

Mr. Xiaodong ZHANG

Effective as of July 19, 2021, the Board appointed Xiaodong ZHANG ('Mr. Zhang') as, the executive member of the Board as well as a member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. In addition, Mr. Zhang is appointed as Chief Executive Officer - China, being responsible for overall direction and strategy for expansion and development of our business in China.

Mr. Zhang was the Executive Vice President and CFO of Boqi Xinhai Group Company Limited ('Boqi Xinhai'), a company in the business of investment and financing management, sales of automobile and agricultural technology development in China. Mr. Zhang has extensive experience in financial management in the capital market in China. Prior to joining the Boqi Xinhai, Mr. Zhang has worked in senior positions in capital operation and risk control management in China. Mr. Zhang has a Master of Science in Financial Management from Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an city, Shaanxi province, China.

Disclaimer

IMT - Integrated Media Technology Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:05:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
06:06aINTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors - Membership changes (Form 6-K)
PU
07/06INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Announces Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary S..
PR
07/06INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering of..
PU
07/01INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Results of General Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
07/01Integrated Media Technology Limited Approves Appointment of Directors
CI
07/01Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Cecil Ho as ..
CI
06/03INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Results of Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
05/03Integrated Media Technology Limited Appoints Jannu Binti Babjan as Independen..
CI
03/26INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Announces Greifenberg Capital on Bloomberg Radio, ..
PR
03/09IMT Software Expands SoDA Capabilities
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,74 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
Net income 2020 -10,0 M -7,36 M -7,36 M
Net Debt 2020 0,75 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48,7 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 45,8x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 8,54%
Chart INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Integrated Media Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Con Unerkov Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Hwai Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man-Chung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Heming Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Luis B. Puyat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-1.79%38
HEXAGON AB24.03%38 075
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.17%33 634
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED30.94%33 256
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION31.89%27 326
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.21%19 631