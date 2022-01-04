Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integrated Media Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMTE   AU000000ITL3

INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(IMTE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integrated Media Technology : IMTE to divest its Lamination Glass operation in China - Form 6-K

01/04/2022 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMTE to divest its Lamination Glass operation in China

Sydney Australia, January 4, 2022. Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMTE" or "Company") (Nasdaq:IMTE), informs that today its Board of Directors approved a plan to divest its China lamination glass operation.

IMTE intends to divest from its China electronic glass business by either selling the business unit or undertaking a spin off the business unit into a stand-alone, publicly traded listed company. As this operation is capital intensive, it will require direct access to the capital markets. This operation will maximize the infrastructure's value, as the resulting entity will be independent from IMTE, with their own management and personnel, exclusively focused in developing, and building the electronic glass business in China.

The execution of the reorganization plan will comply with applicable requirements under the laws, and will be subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals and any shareholders approval required.

IMTE expects to implement the reorganization during 2022.

About Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMTE")

IMTE is an Australian company engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of nano coated plates for filters, the manufacturing and sale of electronic glass and financial research. For more information, please visit www.imtechltd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Level 7, 420 King William Street, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia

Disclaimer

IMT - Integrated Media Technology Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 13:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
08:39aINTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : IMTE to divest its Lamination Glass operation in China - For..
PU
08:28aIMTE to divest its Lamination Glass operation in China
PR
01/03INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : CONVERTIBLE NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
2021Tech Stocks Weigh on Broader Thursday Market after Reversing Midday Rise
MT
2021Tech Stocks Stuck After Spilling Early Gains
MT
2021Integrated Media Technology Plans Non-Fungible Token Trading Platform -- Shares Jump
MT
2021Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Launching of its NFT Trading Platform
PR
2021INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : ASSIGNMENT AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
2021INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY : Letter to Securities and Exchange Commission from Ramirez Ji..
PU
2021Financial Stocks Largely Keeping Pace With Broader Monday Markets
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,74 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net income 2020 -10,0 M -7,21 M -7,21 M
Net Debt 2020 0,75 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,1 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 45,8x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 8,54%
Chart INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Integrated Media Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Con Unerkov Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Hwai Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man-Chung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Heming Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Luis B. Puyat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-1.57%41
HEXAGON AB1.67%43 208
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED1.38%35 089
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.90%31 204
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%29 959
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED1.21%20 630