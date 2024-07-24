RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
|To:
|
The Directors
INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (the "Company")
(Incorporated in Australia)
Dears Sirs
I, Zhicheng XIAO, hereby resign as the Director of the Company with immediate effect.
I confirm that I have no disagreement or claim against the Company and was not as a result of any disagreement with the Company relating to its operations, policies or practices.
Yours Sincerely
/s/ Zhicheng XIAO
Zhicheng XIAO
Date: July 22, 2024
Disclaimer
24 July 2024