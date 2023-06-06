Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Integrated Media Technology Limited
  News
  Summary
    IMTE   AU000000ITL3

INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(IMTE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56:53 2023-06-05 pm EDT
0.5299 USD   +0.02%
09:02aIntegrated Media Technology : Resignation of a Director - Form 6-K
PU
06/05Integrated Media Technology : Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
05/08Integrated Media Technology : Appointment of Co-Chief Executive Officer - Form 6-K
PU
Integrated Media Technology : Resignation of a Director - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 09:02am EDT
Resignation of a Director

Mr. Xiaodong ZHANG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Integrated Media Technology Limited (the "Company") received the letter of resignation from Mr. Xiaodong ZHANG ("Mr. Zhang"), the co-CEO and executive director of the Company, with effect on June 6, 2023. Mr. Zhang resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Zhang's resignation was not as a result of any disagreement with the Company relating to its operations, policies or practices.

Mr. Zhongqing YANG

On the same date, the Board of the Company received the letter of resignation from Mr. Zhongqing YANG ("Mr. Yang"), an independent non-executive Chairman of the Company, with effect on June 6, 2023. Mr. Yang resigned as a director of the Company and ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Yang's resignation was not as a result of any disagreement with the Company relating to its operations, policies or practices.

The Board hereby extends its sincere appreciation for the contribution of Messrs. Zhang and Yang to the Company.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Megat Radzman Bin Megat Khairuddin

On May 5, 2023, the Company appointed Dr. Megat Radzman Bin Megat Khairuddin ("Dr. Megat") as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company sharing the CEO duties with Mr. Zhang. With the departure of Mr. Zhang, Dr. Megat will be promoted and assume the role as the CEO of the Company.

Appointment of Company Secretary

Byron Tan

On June 6, 2023, the Company appointed Mr. Byron Zhiyun Tan ("Mr. Tan") as Company Secretary replacing Ms. Jennifer Zhong who resigned on the same date. Mr. Tan is a partner in his own business consulting services firm in Sydney, Australia. He has over 10 years of experience providing business and tax advisory services to large & SME corporates and high-net-worth individuals. He has also worked as Financial Controller of a large private company. Mr. Tan specializes in Business Advisory, Cloud and Business Systems, Strategic Advisory, Corporate Finance & Advisory, Tax Advisory and R&D Incentives and Advisory.

Mr. Tan is a member of Certified Practicing Accountant, Australia (CPA). He is also a Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) and a Registered Tax Agent in Australia. Mr. Tan received a Master of Business Administration majoring in Accounting and Management from the University of Technology, Sydney. He received a Bachelor of Environmental Engineering from the University of Hunan.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IMT - Integrated Media Technology Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:01:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,53 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net income 2022 -12,6 M -8,35 M -8,35 M
Net Debt 2022 7,48 M 4,95 M 4,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 328x
EV / Sales 2022 44,2x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 1,09%
Chart INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Integrated Media Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiao Dong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Zhuo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yang Zhongqing Chairman
Hui Zhong Independent Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Dan Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-22.93%11
HEXAGON AB18.35%31 937
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.93%21 202
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.17%18 402
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.42%13 840
HALMA PLC24.77%11 555
