Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Integrated Media Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMTE   AU000000ITL3

INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(IMTE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:27 2023-06-02 pm EDT
0.5298 USD   +5.98%
09:03aIntegrated Media Technology : Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
05/08Integrated Media Technology : Appointment of Co-Chief Executive Officer - Form 6-K
PU
05/08Integrated Media Technology Limited Appoints Dr. Megat Radzman Bin Megat Khairuddin as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Integrated Media Technology : Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

06/05/2023 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of Annual General Meeting

Sydney, Australia - June 5, 2023 - Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) ("IMTE" or the "Company"), announces the outcome of the resolution considered at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 10:30am (Sydney, Australia time) on May 31, 2023.

RESULTS OF AGM

All resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated May 2, 2023 were approved by greater than 50% of shareholders present by polls. Proxy/Votes Summary details of the resolutions and the proxies received for the resolutions are disclosed below.

Resolution 1. Approval of Appointment of Director: Hazran Mohamed

For Against Abstain Proxy's Discretion
3,217,925 - - -

For and on behalf of the Board

/S/ Xiaodong Zhang
Xiaodong Zhang
Chief Executive Officer

About Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMTE")

IMTE is an Australian company engaged in the business of trading in Halal products, the manufacture and sale of nano coated plates for filters, the trading of luxury products on its digital assets trading platform, and the manufacturing and sale of electronic glass for the USA markets. For more information, please visit www.imtechltd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding IMTE's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. IMTE assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in IMTE's annual reports on Form 20-F and interim reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in IMTE's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at http://www.imtechltd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Email: corporate@imtechltd.com

Suite 1401, Level 14, 219-227 Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

T: +61 8 8233 0881 www.imtechltd.com A.B.N. 98 132 653 948

Attachments

Disclaimer

IMT - Integrated Media Technology Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 13:02:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
09:03aIntegrated Media Technology : Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
05/08Integrated Media Technology : Appointment of Co-Chief Executive Officer - Form 6-K
PU
05/08Integrated Media Technology Limited Appoints Dr. Megat Radzman Bin Megat Khairuddin as ..
CI
05/04IMTE Announces 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Req..
PR
04/28Integrated Media Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
04/28Integrated Media Technology Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Integrated Media Technology : Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Stat..
PU
2022Integrated Media Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
2022Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Resignation of Heming Cui as a Director, ..
CI
2022Integrated Media Technology Receives Nasdaq Noncompliance Notice
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,53 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net income 2022 -12,6 M -8,35 M -8,35 M
Net Debt 2022 7,48 M 4,95 M 4,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 328x
EV / Sales 2022 44,2x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 1,09%
Chart INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Integrated Media Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiao Dong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Zhuo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yang Zhongqing Chairman
Hui Zhong Independent Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Dan Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-22.95%11
HEXAGON AB17.71%32 017
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED17.75%21 062
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.62%18 697
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.42%14 298
FLEX LTD.21.76%11 615
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer