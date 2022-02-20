Integrated Micro Electronics : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
02/20/2022 | 11:51pm EST
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Feb 21, 2022
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter INTEGRATED MICRO-ELECTRONICS, INC.
7. Address of principal office North Science Avenue, Laguna Technopark-Special Processing Zone, Binan, Laguna
COMMON (net of Treasury Shares)
2,217,293,215
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Please refer to attached letter
Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.IMI
Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) will hold an Analysts' briefing on the company's financial and operating results for the full year 2021 on March 2, 2022 (Wednesday), from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.
Company's financial and operating results for the full year 2021
