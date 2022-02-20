Log in
    IMI   PHY4092J1026

INTEGRATED MICRO-ELECTRONICS, INC.

(IMI)
Integrated Micro Electronics : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

02/20/2022
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Feb 21, 20222. SEC Identification Number 944193. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-409-747-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter INTEGRATED MICRO-ELECTRONICS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office North Science Avenue, Laguna Technopark-Special Processing Zone, Binan, LagunaPostal Code40248. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 7756-68409. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON (net of Treasury Shares) 2,217,293,215
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Please refer to attached letter

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.IMI PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Notice of Analysts' Briefing

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) will hold an Analysts' briefing on the company's financial and operating results for the full year 2021 on March 2, 2022 (Wednesday), from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Type of Briefing Analysts' Briefing
Subject of the Briefing Company's financial and operating results for the full year 2021
Date of the Briefing Mar 2, 2022
Time 1:00 PM
Venue Meeting via Zoom.
Contact Person ANTHONY RAYMOND P. RODRIGUEZ
Contact Details ir@global-imi.com
Other Relevant Information

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/93200061955?pwd=VUhKVFhmZWdOOXVPd3AyMHFJQW0ydz09

Meeting ID: 932 0006 1955
Passcode: g^wXVEB1

One tap mobile
+19294362866,,93200061955#,,,,*58222870# US (New York)
+12532158782,,93200061955#,,,,*58222870# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+65 3165 1065 Singapore
+65 3158 7288 Singapore
Meeting ID: 932 0006 1955
Passcode: 58222870

Filed on behalf by:
Name Laurice Dela Cruz
Designation Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 307 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,50 M - -
Net Debt 2021 83,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -276x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 379 M 379 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 17 215
Free-Float 22,2%
Managers and Directors
Arthur Ramos Tan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerome Su Tan President
Laurice S. Dela Cruz Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman
Rosalyn O. Tesoro CIO & Data Protection Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEGRATED MICRO-ELECTRONICS, INC.4.76%379
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%592 477
NVIDIA CORPORATION-19.62%591 050
BROADCOM INC.-12.84%237 571
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-8.33%188 930
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-20.90%185 243