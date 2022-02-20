Integrated Micro Electronics : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

SEC FORM 17-C

Feb 21, 2022

INTEGRATED MICRO-ELECTRONICS, INC.

Philippines

North Science Avenue, Laguna Technopark-Special Processing Zone, Binan, Laguna

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON (net of Treasury Shares) 2,217,293,215

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

IMI

References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Notice of Analysts' Briefing Background/Description of the Disclosure Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) will hold an Analysts' briefing on the company's financial and operating results for the full year 2021 on March 2, 2022 (Wednesday), from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Type of Briefing Analysts' Briefing Subject of the Briefing Company's financial and operating results for the full year 2021 Date of the Briefing Mar 2, 2022 Time 1:00 PM Venue Meeting via Zoom. Contact Person ANTHONY RAYMOND P. RODRIGUEZ Contact Details ir@global-imi.com

Other Relevant Information Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/93200061955?pwd=VUhKVFhmZWdOOXVPd3AyMHFJQW0ydz09



Meeting ID: 932 0006 1955

Passcode: g^wXVEB1



One tap mobile

+19294362866,,93200061955#,,,,*58222870# US (New York)

+12532158782,,93200061955#,,,,*58222870# US (Tacoma)



Dial by your location

+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+65 3165 1065 Singapore

+65 3158 7288 Singapore

Meeting ID: 932 0006 1955

Passcode: 58222870