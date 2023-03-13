Advanced search
    IRRX   US45827R1068

INTEGRATED RAIL AND RESOURCES ACQUISITION CORP.

(IRRX)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:29:50 2023-03-13 am EDT
10.50 USD    0.00%
06:01pIntegrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension
BU
02/10Integrated Rail & Resources Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/20Integrated Rail & Resources Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension

03/13/2023 | 06:01pm EDT
Pursuant to the Investment Management Trust Agreement between Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (“Company”) and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, dated as of November 11, 2021, as amended on February 8, 2023 (the “Trust Agreement”), the Company had received notice from the Company insiders, at least five (5) days prior to March 15, 2023, that they intended to extend the time available in order to consummate a Business Combination with the Target Businesses from March 15, 2023 to April 15, 2023.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on natural resources, railroads and/or railroad logistics companies, or any combinations thereof. The Company is sponsored by DHIP Natural Resources Investments, LLC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,83 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 302 M 302 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Michel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Fisher Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian M. Feldott Independent Director
Ronald Curt Copley Director
Jason C. Reeves Director